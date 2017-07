With the 2017 UEFA Woman’s Euro underway, reporter Asif Burhan caught up with Amandine Henry after France’s 1-0 victory over Iceland. After a tight game, with the only goal of the night coming from a penalty kick, Henry reflected on what it felt like to be matched up against fellow Thorn Dagný Brynjarsdóttir.

International Women's Competitions Jul 20 Amandine Henry reflects on match against Thorns teammate Dagný Brynjarsdóttir Jul 15 Current favorites, England prepare for a run at the UEFA Women’s Euro Jul 11 Around the world in women’s soccer: France July, 2017 May 04 Crystal Dunn: International career and move to Chelsea May, 2017 Apr 12 USWNT defeat Russia 5-1 April, 2017 Portland Thorns Jul 20 Amandine Henry reflects on match against Thorns teammate Dagný Brynjarsdóttir Jul 16 Photo Gallery & Recap: Portland Thorns take all three points from the NC Courage Jul 09 A Late Goal Gives Portland a Point on the Road Jul 02 Reign and Thorns renew NWSL Cascadia Derby July, 2017 Jun 29 Thorns continue winning ways in 3-0 win over FC Kansas City June, 2017