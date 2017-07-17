PODCAST | Futbol Rico Episode 1

By: Jonny Rico

Welcome to Episode 1 of the Futbol Rico Podcast show. In Futbol Rico you’ll find the latest on Mexican soccer, whether it is the National Team, Liga MX or any other topic that evolves Mexican soccer, you’ll find it here.

Episode 1 includes an update on how El Tri’s participation in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup is going. As well as a Liga MX 2017 Apertura season preview which kicks off this Friday July 21st. Also included is a rundown of everything that happened on Sunday’s Campeon De Campeones and Super Copa MX title matches.