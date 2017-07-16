Tigres UANL beats Chivas Guadalajara and lifts Campeon De Campeones title

By: Jonny Rico

Follow Jonny on Facebook and Twitter.

It was only a few short months ago that Tigres UANL and Chivas Guadalajara faced off in the 2017 Clausura Liga MX Final. And here they were both again facing each other for another title, this time. This time it was the 2017 Campeon De Campeones (Champion of Champions) which pits the Apertura champion against the Clausura champion.

Back in May, Chivas shockingly defeated Tigres and were crowed Liga MX champions for the first time in 10 years. But on Sunday evening, Tigres came out and avenged that loss beating the Gudalajara side 1-0 and lift the Champion of Champions trophy.

Both teams came into Sunday’s Campeon De Campeones match with key absences but it was Chivas who suffered in this aspect more so than Tigres. Chivas were without start striker Alan Pulido, who is out for the season after a shoulder injury he picked up while with the National Team, Rodolfo Pizarro, Hedgardo Marin, Alejandro Mayorga Jair Perreira, and Orbelin Pineda. While Tigres were missing the recently transferred Guido Pizarro and Jesus Dueñas.

Chilean international Eduardo Vargas scored the lone goal of the match in the 60th minute of play to give Tigres the lead and the win.

It was the Tigres side who dominated the majority of the match. It was Tigres who created the most dangerous plays of the match. And if it wasn’t for bad form from its strikers, the score-line could’ve been embarrassing for Chivas. The Guadalajara side did not sit back and looked to attack Tigres. It was Chivas who dominated the opening 15 minutes of the match feeding off the tremendous support from the overwhelming majority of fans at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

But once Tigres got setted into the field with its ultra-attacking lineup, they took control of the match. Several opportunities went away for Tigres due to bad finishing, especially from its star striker Andre Pierre-Gignac. But the Chivas defense and goalkeeper also stood their ground and won several key one-on-ones to keep the Tigres attack at bay.

The many Chiva fans stayed well beyond the final whistle to cheer on the effort their club made. Tigres players lifted the trophy and then went to celebrate with the few Tigres fans in the corner of the StubHub Center.

Now both teams will focus on the start of the new Liga MX season next weekend. Tigres will host Puebla while Chivas will host Toluca, both games next Saturday July 22nd.