Queretato defeat Club America and lift the SuperCopaMX title

By: Jonny Rico

Club America suffered a 2-0 loss against Club Queretaro in the SuperCopaMX title game on Sunday afternoon at the StubHub Center in Carson,CA. Striker Emanuel Villa and defender Hiram Mier scored for Queretaro on either side of the halftime whistle to secure the win and the cup for Queretaro.

Returning manager Miguel Herrera will have plenty to think as he prepares for the brand new season which will kick off next Saturday July 22nd at home when they host this very Queretaro side. America were frustrated for 90 minutes by Queretaro’s well organized defense. America were never able to penetrate the defense.

Center referee Erick Yair Miranda awarded Queretaro a penalty kick in the 11th minute and showed Club America defender Miguel Samudio a yellow card. Villa stepped up and blasted the ball from the penalty spot giving the ‘white roosters’ the one goal lead.

With the lead in hand, Queretaro went into full defense mode looking to protect their lead. They allowed America to play with the ball in their own field but pressured with everything they had once the ball crossed into their side of the field. America never found a way to penetrate that wall and ended up resorting to long ball passes. Those usually ended up in either misplaced or in an offside call.

Queretaro doubled its lead in the second half with a corner kick header from central defender Hiram Mier. The young Mexican defender jumped and beat two Club America defenders in the middle of the box and sent the ball to the back of the net.

This is Queretaro’s only second top flight title. The ‘Gallos Blancos’ won the 2016 Apertura Copa MX title and now the SuperCopaMX, Queretaro came close to winning a league title back in 2015 Clausura but were defeated by Club Santos in the final. Queretaro also has three second division / Ascenso MX titles (2005 Clausura, 2006 Clausura and 2008 Apertura).