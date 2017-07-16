Latest:
Prost Amerika
You are at:»»»»Gallery double feature: Canada 0-Honduras 0 and Costa Rica 3- French Guiana 0

Gallery double feature: Canada 0-Honduras 0 and Costa Rica 3- French Guiana 0

0
By on Canada, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Countries, FIFA, Global Football, Photo Recaps

On Friday Group A if the FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup was decided. And yes there was even a Florent Malouda signing. In game one, Costa Rica defeated Malouda-less French Guiana side 3-0 with Ariel Rodriguez, Rodney Wallace, and David Ramirez supplying the goals. The second match did not provide the goals but it certainly provided some stirring moments with Canada and Honduras battling to a 0-0 draw.

On hand to cover both matches was Prost Amerika writer and photographer Jose Castellanos. You can check out his photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

 

 

 

Canada

July, 2017
June, 2017

CONCACAF Gold Cup

July, 2017
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply