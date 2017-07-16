Gallery double feature: Canada 0-Honduras 0 and Costa Rica 3- French Guiana 0

On Friday Group A if the FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup was decided. And yes there was even a Florent Malouda signing. In game one, Costa Rica defeated Malouda-less French Guiana side 3-0 with Ariel Rodriguez, Rodney Wallace, and David Ramirez supplying the goals. The second match did not provide the goals but it certainly provided some stirring moments with Canada and Honduras battling to a 0-0 draw.

On hand to cover both matches was Prost Amerika writer and photographer Jose Castellanos. You can check out his photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.