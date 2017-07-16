Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (1) -Reno 1868 FC (1)

First professional goals usually come from either one or two circumstances. The first situation is an innocuous strike late in a match where the result is already determined. Or it comes in the most important moment where points are on the line and results matter. Thankfully for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Myer Bevan chose the former and not the latter. On Saturday the New Zealand international earned his side a point in the 79th minute against Reno 1868 FC in a 1-1 effort at Thunderbird Stadium.

Reno’s goal came courtesy of Brian Brown in the 73rd minute.

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.