Red Stars miss chance to retake top spot

PISCATAWAY, NJ–The Chicago Red Stars looked to be on their way to an away victory and a return to the top of the table after North Carolina lost earlier in the day at Portland. However, a 90th minute equalizer by Sky Blue FC denied the Red Stars that chance and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Red Stars finish 1-1-2 on the four-match road trip.

The Red Stars were fast out of the game scoring in the fourth minute when Christen Press found a criminally unmarked Sofia Huerta for an easy finish. Press scored herself in the 26th minute beating an offside trap and tapping in a cross from Vanessa DiBernardo.

However, Sky Blue would come back and reply seven minutes later as Maya Hayes got a second chance to score after Alyssa Naeher made the initial save. The Red Stars had several chances to add to their lead into the second half only to be stymied by Kailen Sheridan who would make eight saves on the night.

It looked as though the Red Stars would hold on for the win despite that, but Sarah Killion found Samantha Kerr and Kerr headed in in the 90th minute for the equalizer and to rescue a point for the hosts.

The Red Stars remain two points behind North Carolina while Sky Blue remain two points behind the Red Stars in third place.

The Red Stars return home next Saturday against Orlando Pride. Kickoff is at 2:50pm on Lifetime.

SCORING SUMMARY:

CHI-Sofia Huerta (Press) 4

CHI-Christen Press (DiBernardo) 26

NJ-Maya Hayes (unassisted) 33

NJ-Samantha Kerr (Killon) 90

BOOKING SUMMARY:

NJ-Nikki Stanton (caution, tactical foul) 2

NJ-Samantha Kerr (caution, reckless tackle) 38

NJ-Erica Skroski (caution, tactical foul) 75

NJ-Kelley O’Hara (caution, reckless foul) 79

SKY BLUE FC (4-3-3): #1-Kailen Sheridan; #19-Kelley O’Hara, #8-Erica Skroski, #3-Christie Pearce (C), #15-Kayla Mills (#21-Leah Galton 69); #10-Daphne Corboz, #16-Sarah Killion, #7-Nikki Stanton (#11-Raquel Rodriguez 56); #5-Maya Hayes (#2-McKenzie Meehan 78), #20-Samantha Kerr, #6-Taylor Lytle

Subs not used: #27-Caroline Casey, #17-Dominique Richardson, #32-Natasha Kai, #73-Madison Tiernan

CHICAGO RED STARS (4-3-1-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #3-Arin Gilliand, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson (#7-Taylor Comeau 46), #6-Casey Short; #4-Alyssa Naeher, #8-Julie Ertz, #11-Sofia Huerta, #10-Vanessa DiBernardo; #24-Danielle Colaprico, #23-Christen Press

Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #2-Jen Hoy, #9-Stephanie McCaffrey, #14-Sarah Gorden, #19-Summer Green, #30-Lauren Kaskie

TOTAL SHOTS: NJ 15-18 CHI

SHOTS ON GOAL: NJ 8-10 CHI

FOULS: NJ 6-12 CHI

OFFSIDES: NJ 4-1 CHI

CORNER KICKS: NJ 7-2 CHI

SAVES: NJ 8-6 CHI

Referee: Robi Hullner

Assistant Referees: Matthew Osterhouse, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Joe Zawistowski

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 83º

Attendance: 2,529

Woman of the Match: Samantha Kerr (NJ)