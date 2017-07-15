Red Stars miss chance to retake top spot

PISCATAWAY, NJ–The Chicago Red Stars looked to be on their way to an away victory and a return to the top of the table after North Carolina lost earlier in the day at Portland. However, a 90th minute equalizer by Sky Blue FC denied the Red Stars that chance and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Red Stars finish 1-1-2 on the four-match road trip.
The Red Stars were fast out of the game scoring in the fourth minute when Christen Press found a criminally unmarked Sofia Huerta for an easy finish. Press scored herself in the 26th minute beating an offside trap and tapping in a cross from Vanessa DiBernardo.
However, Sky Blue would come back and reply seven minutes later as Maya Hayes got a second chance to score after Alyssa Naeher made the initial save. The Red Stars had several chances to add to their lead into the second half only to be stymied by Kailen Sheridan who would make eight saves on the night.
It looked as though the Red Stars would hold on for the win despite that, but Sarah Killion found Samantha Kerr and Kerr headed in in the 90th minute for the equalizer and to rescue a point for the hosts.
The Red Stars remain two points behind North Carolina while Sky Blue remain two points behind the Red Stars in third place.
The Red Stars return home next Saturday against Orlando Pride. Kickoff is at 2:50pm on Lifetime.
SCORING SUMMARY:
CHI-Sofia Huerta (Press) 4
CHI-Christen Press (DiBernardo) 26
NJ-Maya Hayes (unassisted) 33
NJ-Samantha Kerr (Killon) 90
BOOKING SUMMARY:
NJ-Nikki Stanton (caution, tactical foul) 2
NJ-Samantha Kerr (caution, reckless tackle) 38
NJ-Erica Skroski (caution, tactical foul) 75
NJ-Kelley O’Hara (caution, reckless foul) 79
SKY BLUE FC (4-3-3): #1-Kailen Sheridan; #19-Kelley O’Hara, #8-Erica Skroski, #3-Christie Pearce (C), #15-Kayla Mills (#21-Leah Galton 69); #10-Daphne Corboz, #16-Sarah Killion, #7-Nikki Stanton (#11-Raquel Rodriguez 56); #5-Maya Hayes (#2-McKenzie Meehan 78), #20-Samantha Kerr, #6-Taylor Lytle
Subs not used: #27-Caroline Casey, #17-Dominique Richardson, #32-Natasha Kai, #73-Madison Tiernan
CHICAGO RED STARS (4-3-1-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #3-Arin Gilliand, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson (#7-Taylor Comeau 46), #6-Casey Short; #4-Alyssa Naeher, #8-Julie Ertz, #11-Sofia Huerta, #10-Vanessa DiBernardo; #24-Danielle Colaprico, #23-Christen Press
Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #2-Jen Hoy, #9-Stephanie McCaffrey, #14-Sarah Gorden, #19-Summer Green, #30-Lauren Kaskie
TOTAL SHOTS: NJ 15-18 CHI
SHOTS ON GOAL: NJ 8-10 CHI
FOULS: NJ 6-12 CHI
OFFSIDES: NJ 4-1 CHI
CORNER KICKS: NJ 7-2 CHI
SAVES: NJ 8-6 CHI
Referee: Robi Hullner
Assistant Referees: Matthew Osterhouse, Ian McKay
Fourth Official: Joe Zawistowski
Weather: Partly Cloudy and 83º
Attendance: 2,529
Woman of the Match: Samantha Kerr (NJ)
Chicago Red Stars