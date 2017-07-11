U.S. Open Cup Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 3- Los Angeles Galaxy 2

San Jose, CA- The last time the San Jose Earthquakes were in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals Chris Wondolowski was a spry young striker for the Chico State Wildcats. It has been 13 long years for the Quakes but they find themselves back in the final four of America’s oldest club soccer tournament after earning a tight 3-2 victory over their California Clasico rivals the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Wondolowski would score twice for the Earthquakes (16′ and 51′) with Danny Hoesen earning the match-winner 62nd minute. Los Angeles would take the lead early thanks to a goal by Jelle Van Damme in the fourth minute and would even get back to within one thanks to an own goal from San Jose goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell. But it wasn’t enough to put the match into extratime.

Please enjoy Lyndsay Radnedge of Center Line Soccer’s photos from the match. You can check out the rest of our work from our Earthquakes photography team here .