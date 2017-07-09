Prudhomme helps Breakers blank Red Stars

Sammy Jo Prudhomme made a career-high eight saves to help the Breakers get a point from the first-place Red Stars in Friday’s 0-0 draw at Jordan Field in Allston, Mass.

Prudhomme also extended her shutout streak to 316 minutes, the longest unblemished run in Boston’s #NWSL history.

“She’s been excellent for us,” Breakers head coach Matt Beard told the media after the match. “I was excited to see her play, because we know, obviously from working with her what a great shot-stopper she is, and I think she’s proved that tonight. She’s done well, and we’re really pleased with her.”

The Breakers needed a strong performance from Prudhomme Friday. They were outshot 16-7, and barely tested former Boston keeper Alyssa Naeher, who did not need to make a single save.

The hosts’ best effort to break through came shortly after the break when Rosie White sent a point-blank header just over the bar. White was later called upon to clear a Christen Press shot off the line in the 72nd minute.

“We wanted to win the game,” Beard said. “We wanted to pick points up at home. We’ve managed to go there and get a point, and get a point here. Not many teams are going to beat Chicago. They’re a good team and they’ve got some fantastic players.”

The Breakers resume play on Saturday, Jul. 15 in Seattle where they’ll face the Reign at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 10:00pm ET.