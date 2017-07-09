In pictures: Sky Blue edge Kansas City 3-2 in comeback of the season

In what will most likely be labeled the greatest comeback of the season, across any team in the NWSL, Sky Blue’s Samantha Kerr would score a hat trick within 12 minutes to lead her team to victory over FC Kansas City. Although the game would not be without controversy, when FC KC forward Shea Groom was shown a straight red in the 45th minute for a light shove on Sky Blue defender Erica Skroski, who only earned a yellow for her part in the incident. Still the comeback was impressive with the second ranked offense overtaking FC Kansas City who could not hold on to their 2-0 lead after the 78th minute when Sam Kerr took over the game. Sky Blue head coach Christy Holly said this match only showed the true character of the Jersey team.

“Tonight’s game is a direct representation of the incredible character that each and every one of our players has. What we saw in terms of their tenacity and competitive edge, but also their desire to work for each other, sums up everything that we know about this team. The unity amongst them and their belief in one another is very special.”

Photo Credit: Charlotte Thomas and Moira McConnell