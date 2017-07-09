Gallery: Costa Rica 1- Honduras 0

Sometimes to get over the hump all you need is a little bit of Earthquake magic. After two consecutive draws to Honduras, Costa Rica finally got over the hump. Midfielder Marco Urena over the San Jose Earthquakes turned his spectacular club form into something special for country. Finishing off a cross from Rodney Wallace Urena would give The Ticas the 1-0 win over the Central American foes in matchday one of the 2017 Gold Cup.

You can check out the recap of the match courtesy of reporter Brian Fonseca. In the meantime please enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Charlotte Thomas: