Gallery: Canada 4- French Guiana 2

Alphonso Davies may have just earned his citizenship last month but he has already won over the hearts and minds of Canadian soccer supporters. On Friday night the Vancouver Whitecaps teenager scored twice to give Canada the 4-2 over French Guiana in the kickoff to the 2017 Gold Cup.

Davies scored his goals in the 60th and 85th minute. He was joined on the scoring chart by Dejan Jackovic (28′) and Scott Arfield (45’+2′). French Guiana’s goals were scored by Roy Contout (69′) and Sloan Privat (70′).

You can check out our full recap of the match courtesy of reporter Emmett McConnell. In the meantime check out our full gallery courtesy of photographer Charlotte Thomas.