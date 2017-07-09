The CONCACAF Cookbook: Patty (Jamaica)

In the lead up to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup we here at Prost Amerika will be presenting our team previews with something new: food! You can check out all of recipes in the Gold Cup section. And of course please let us know how your meals turn out by using the Comments section below!

There are few treats as tasty when one needs to grab a meal in a pinch than the Jamaican patty. Whether you are starving hungry outside of a stadium or have only a couple of minutes to grab lunch at work the Jamaican patty is a delight no matter what the occasion. As one can imagine its roots are tied directly with colonialism being a descendant of sorts of the English cornish pasty. But like pretty much every English dish it was improved with regional spices and flavors. The Jamaican patty is something that you will see at pretty much every soccer park in the United States and in Canada and will be a very prominent fixture during Jamaica’s matches at this year’s Gold Cup.

So let’s get right to and make some patties!

Ingredients

(credit: The Spruce)

For the Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric (If you do not have tumeric curry powder will suffice)

9oz cold vegetable shortening

1 cup ice cold water

1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water

1/4 cup water for sealing

For the filling of the patty

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

Minced hot pepper to taste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

Salt to taste

2 cups water

1/2 cup finely sliced green onions (white and green parts)

Directions:

Let’s work on the dough first.

1.) In a large bowl add your flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, and tumeric. Mix the three items together until they are one homogenized mixture. Add a little shortnening in as well.

2.) Grab your ice water and pour it into your bowl. Use your hands to pull everything together. Continue adding ice water until your dough forms. Think warm and pleasant thoughts.

3.) Cut the dough into two pieces using either a dough cutter or a knife and seal with plastic wrap. Place it into your refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Now it is filling time!

1.) Turn one of the burners on your stove to a low to medium setting. Grab a skillet and lightly coat it with olive oil.

2.) In a large bowl add your ground beef, allspice, and black pepper. Mix together.

4.) Chop up your onions and place them in your skillet. You will want to saute them until they are perfectly clear.

5.) At this time you will add your hot peppers, garlic, and your thyme. Cook for about another five minutes and then add your ground beef. Using a wooden spoon break up your ground beef as it will likely clump together.

6.) Once your meat has browned add some ketchup and two cups of water. You will want to bring your skillet to a boil and then reduce heat to a low setting. The water will evaporate usually within about 20 minutes. Now would be an excellent to wash up your dishes and get your dough board ready. Oh, and grab a drink.

7.) After all the water has evaporated take your skillet off the burner and let it cool.

Time to put everything together!

1.) In a medium-sized bowl beat an egg with water to do an egg wash.

2.) Pre-heat your oven to 425 degrees.

3.) Take one of the large pieces of dough and using a rolling pin roll out the dough so it is flat. Make sure that your board and your pin are completely covered in flour so that it does not stick.

4.) Grab another medium-sized bowl and using the rim cut out circles of your dough.

5.) Using a spoon make some of your filling and place it onto one of your circles. Using your finger and some water dab around the edges.Pull one side of the dough over to the other edge and using a fork seal your patty.

6.) Grab a large cookie sheet. Place some parchment paper or spray some cooking spray onto the sheet. Place each of your patties on the sheet and then set it in your oven for 30 minutes.

7.) Using your egg wash and a basting brush dab your patties with your egg mixture.

8.) Once they are golden brown take them out of the oven and you are all set!

Drink to have with your Jamaican patties? Red Stripe

Jamaica’s best-known beer is also one of the best beers in the region. A smooth, crisp lager it goes great with Jamaican patty and right before a soccer match. It isn’t the fanciest of beers but it is certainly effective.

Will Jamaican supporters be eating patties at the 2017 Gold Cup Final?

Times are tough for the Reggae Boyz. For the first time in five cycles Jamaica failed to reach the final round of World Cup Qualification, dropping out in the fourth round after earning just one win in six matches. They only fared marginally better at this year’s Caribbean Cup making it to the finals before losing to Curacao. Head Coach Winifried Schaefer was shown the door and Theodore Whitmore, member of the famed 1998 World Cup side, was named manager for the fourth time. Will it prove to be the charm?

It will be a difficult Group for the Reggae Boyz. Whitmore has opted to go with a younger side, leaving captain Wes Morgan of Leicester City and Adrian Mariappa of Watford at home. Losing those two key defenders will make life more challenging for goalkeeper Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union. Blake is putting in a career year with the Union and has been instrumental to the club’s success this season. He will need help from center-back Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United FC) and left-back Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls) to help an inexperienced defense against some potent attacking sides in Curacao and Mexico.

Up top Whitmore will be looking to see if Darren Mattocks (Portland Timbers) can serve as Jamaica’s target forward. As Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps supporters know his form has been rather inconsistent to say the least for club. For country the results have been the same: just 12 goals in 36 matches. Jamaica are going through a rebuilding phase and depending upon his performance at the Gold Cup he will either earn his spot going forward or play his way out of one.

Prediction: A difficult performance against Curacao will test the resolve of this young Jamaican side. Although they will receive a positive result against El Salvador in their third match, Mexico will see to it in their second game that their tournament will end in the Group Stage. Save the extra patties in the freezer.