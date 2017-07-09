In the lead up to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup we here at Prost Amerika will be presenting our team previews with something new: food! You can check out all of recipes in the Gold Cup section. And of course please let us know how your meals turn out by using the Comments section below!

Every once in a while just a snack is called for. Depending upon the match a nice light meal to go with a good pint or tall cup of coffee might just be what the doctored ordered. If you are looking to satiate your appetite then tostones will certainly do just that.

Tostones are a fun little Central American snack that have really just recently taken off here in the United States. But for those who have traveled around the Americas it is a staple cuisine very much due in part to the popularity of the plantain. Have you ever noticed those giant green bananas that are separate from the rest of the bananas in the supermarket? Yeah those are plantains. Plantains are a little more starchy and are not as sweet as your atypical banana. However, they can be cooked without losing their form which is what we are about to do right now!

Ingredients

2 plantains

Olive oil

salt

Directions

1.) Turn one of the burners on your stove to a low to medium setting. Grab a skillet and lightly coat it with olive oil.

2.) On a chopping board, cut your plantains into smaller pieces. Once cut up remove the skin.

3.) Once your stove is warm place each piece onto the skillet. Flip your tostones every minute or so.

4.) Once each side is golden brown place them on a plate with a paper cloth cool. Use the cloth to clean off extra oil.

5.) That’s it. No seriously, that is everything that needs to be done for this recipe. If only they were all this easy!

Drink to go with your tostones? Tona

A light beer with a light snack. Tona is one of the more popular brands of beer in Nicaragua. A lager with 4.0% ABV it will go perfect with a couple of tostones and a rousing Nicaraguan soccer match.

Will Nicaraguan supporters be eating Tostones at the 2017 Gold Cup?

Although this year’s tournament features many minnows Nicaragua is perhaps the smallest of them all. This is their first-ever appearance in the Gold Cup, having earned their spot via a shock 0-0 draw against Costa Rica at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana. Although Nicaraguan is primarily known for their sporting exploits in baseball they are starting to come around in soccer. Real Esteli, their top club side, has made the CONCACAF Champions League in four of the last five seasons and are very well represented on this roster with nine of the the 23 currently featuring for them. That experience is something that coach Henry Duarte will hope carries through to the Gold Cup.

Prediction: Nicaraguan supporters would be wise to avoid using more than two plantains. Having already lost 2-0 to Martinique on Saturday things will only get tougher for here in Group B. With regional giants Panama and the United States on tap two more losses is likely. Although they will put up a spirited effort and maybe a goal or two against Panama Nicaragua will not make it past the Group Stage.