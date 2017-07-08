Does Mexico have the luxury of two national team squads?

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup got underway and Mexico is set to make its debut on Sunday evening at San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium against El Salvador. While Mexico might be cursing in the World Cup Qualifiers, the big question that this Gold Cup will answer will be if El Tri have the roster depth for two completely different National Team rosters.

Bruce Arena, the United States Men’s National Team called up a rather young squad for this tournament hoping to give the fringe players that international experience. But unlike its CONCACAF rivals, Arena mixed up the new faces with some experienced talent. Mexico on the other hand have a complete reserve squad filled with fringe players and youngsters coming up the ranks.

Juan Carlos Osorio, the Mexican boss did not have the luxury that Arena had. Osorio had to call upon his very best players for the FIFA Confederations Cup played just a few weeks ago in Russia and thus could not mix in regular National Team players with this reserve squad.

Osorio will live and die with his roatation of players. He has now in this 2017 Gold Cup the ultimate rotation opportunity. He will be able to see players that he normally doesn’t get a chance to see during the World Cup Qualifiers or International Friendlies. For the 23 players that are in the United States getting ready to participate in the Gold Cup for Mexico this will be their big opportunity to prove their worth to Osorio one year before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

This was suppose to be the tournament where Chivas striker Alan Pulido showed himself for the National Team. His departure from Tigres was filled with controversy which marginalized him from the National Team. His lack of playing time in the Greek league further sunk his career. And his big money transfer to Chivas of Guadalajara was the revival he needed.

The rumored high price tag ($19 million) had people doubting whether Pulido was worth the investment. But Chivas winning the cup and league double during the 2017 Clausura season silenced those critics. Pulido was instrumental to Chivas winning their 12th league title and equalizing arch-rivals Club America as the most successful clubs in Mexican soccer history.

With Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta all shipped away to Russia to participate in the Confederations Cup, this Gold Cup was opened for Pulido to shine. But a devastating shoulder injury forced Pulido to be sent back to Mexico and is expected to miss the entire 2017 Apertura.

In his place Erik ‘El Cubo’ Torres will step in. Torres has had a great start to the 2017 MLS season with Huston Dynamo and now has the opportunity he has been waiting for in the senior side of El Tri. Torres has scored 12 goals in 18 matches so far in the MLS season and participated in the 2016 Olympic team for Mexico.

OSORIO WON’T HAVE THE CONTROL HE LIKES

The Colombian manager is very matriculate and controlling, he runs the National Team his way and his way only. Osorio was seen counting and setting up the cones prior to Mexico’s first practice session in San Diego on Friday evening, instead of entrusting the responsibility to an assistant or equipment manager.

But his tight control will not be available during this Gold Cup. Osorio will be unavailable to sit on the sidelines for Mexico as he will be serving a 6-match suspension that FIFA imposed on him after his outburst against the fourth official in the third place match of the Confederations Cup.