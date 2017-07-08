Late hat-trick from Sam Kerr doubles delight of historic night for Sky Blue

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Sky Blue FC’s tilt with FC Kansas City was a historic one, not only for the club but also for women’s club soccer in the United States.

Once the ball was kicked-off at Yurcak Field, the Jersey Girls became the first team in the history of the country to play in 100 regular season matches — be it in the current National Women’s Soccer League or its now-defunct predecessors known as Women’s Professional Soccer and the Women’s United Soccer Association.

Kansas City, a two-time NWSL champion and historic fixture in the league in its own right, wasn’t going to let the moment get in the way of a much-needed three points. Having already lost on the same pitch nearly two months ago in what was Sky Blue’s home opener, the Blues were looking to play spoiler. And in spite of playing the entire second half down a player, they were incredibly close to doing so, taking a two goal lead deep into the match.

Sam Kerr had other plans.

The Australian took matters into her own hand late in the match, scoring two goals in two minutes to set a new NWSL record as the league’s top goalscorer with her 34th career tally equalize the match. With 10 minutes to play, the Jersey Girls went for the three points, a move which was rewarded when Kerr completed her hat-trick and the comeback with a goal in the 90th minute to seal a 3-2 win, their second consecutive victory.

90' – @SkyBlueFC's Sam Kerr records first hat-trick of 2017 and increases her #NWSL record all-time goals count to 35!!!#NJvKC

3 – 2 pic.twitter.com/aUoOVjW7n6 — NWSL (@NWSL) July 9, 2017

“This is only my second hat trick ever in my career, which may be surprising to people but yeah, I’m stoked,” Kerr said. “I’m happy to score anytime, but when you score three, and most importantly you come back 2-0 down, it’s amazing. I can’t believe how deep the girls dug … everyone dug deep and put their bid in so it was a real team effort.”

The first moment of danger for Sky Blue came in the 11th minute, when a low cross from Kelley O’Hara found two-time reigning National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Month Kerr. The Australian striker beat her marker but couldn’t beat the post, rattling it against the woodwork and out of play.

Another chance came shortly after with a free-kick in a dangerous position right at the top of the 18, one taken by O’Hara that just barely flies over the crossbar.

Sandwiched between those chances was some solid goalkeeping from Kailen Sheridan. The rookie goalkeeper was tested immediately by Sydney LeRoux, the USWNT regular firing from distance in the first minute to force Sheridan into a diving save. Soon after came a flurry of crosses from Kansas City, each dealt with well via numerous deflections from Sheridan, who made another save from distance soon after O’Hara missed her free kick.

On a free kick in the other direction, Sky Blue defender Mandy Freeman picked up a knock in a collision with an opponent, forcing her to be substituted for Kayla Mills in the 27th minute.

Three minutes after play restarted, Kansas City would take the lead through Katie Bowen, who fired a pass from Christina Gibbons first time from just outside the box into the left corner, way past a stretched out Sheridan who could only pray the shot went wide.

29' – @FCKansasCity takes an early 1-0 lead as Katie Bowen unleashes a laser from the top of the box. #NJvKC pic.twitter.com/7OD9CYNUa3 — NWSL (@NWSL) July 8, 2017

But in the back of the net is where it went, much to the goalkeeper’s and the crowd’s disdain, dropping rain on the historic parade for Sky Blue.

The drizzle would turn into a full-out storm at the stroke of halftime when Kansas City doubled its lead through Gibbons, who took advantage of Sky Blue appealing for a foul in midfield to break into some space in the penalty box. There, she places a low shot on frame, one Kailen Sheridan got a touch on but couldn’t stop from going past her, leaving the home side with a 2-0 deficit heading into the interval.

42' – @FCKansasCity's Christina Gibbons puts on the jets to beat two defenders and fire a low shot into the back of the net. GOAL!#NJvKC pic.twitter.com/nFsCosht4h — NWSL (@NWSL) July 8, 2017

Down on the scoreboard, Sky Blue entered the second half with an advantage on the pitch. Seconds before the halftime whistle, centerback Erica Skroski was called for a professional foul on Shea Groom, holding her shirt after losing the ball at midfield to prevent a breakaway. Groom didn’t take the decision kindly, throwing her hands in Skroski’s face. After discussion with one of her lineman, head referee Amber O’Connor elected to give Skroski a yellow card for her foul and Groom a red card for her retalliation, leaving Kansas City down a man for the remainder of the match.

“It wasn’t too hard to predict that (Sky Blue would come out strong in the second half),” said FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “I think everybody in this stadium knew they were going to come out with everything. They’re two goals down with a man up, what else are they going to do? Of course they’re going to come out (strong).”

The advantage was evident right out of the gate and should have resulted in a quick goal from Sky Blue. A brilliant backheel pass from Kerr found the run of O’Hara, who slotted a pass to Maya Hayes to leave the winger open onto an empty net. Hayes would hit it slowly, leaving enough time for Becca Moros to slide in and take the ball off the line.

Despite the difference in numbers, Kansas City would maintain some control over the match, finding the ball in advanced positions on a number of counter attacks, but naturally, it was Sky Blue creating the more dangerous chances.

Kerr would have a pair near the hour mark, both in which she plucked the ball out of the air, both going away from the frame of goal. She’d then lay it off to O’Hara, who found space at the right side of the box to shoot only to see Nicole Barnhart make a great save with the tip of her finger.

Hayes would follow suit, hitting a shot wide two minutes later.

Even when Sky Blue was putting shots on frame, the Jersey Girls couldn’t find the back of the net. Barnhart was having a career match and it was evident in a sequence in the 75th minute. A lovely ball from Daphne Corboz put substitute Taylor Lyttle straight through on goal, but Barnhart was quick off her line and made herself big before making the first save, quickly recovering to make the second on a point-blank attempt from Hayes.

“I just laughed,” said head coach Christy Holly of his reaction to the play. “We said ‘listen, we’ve got ourselves into this hole, we’re responsible to get ourselves out of this hole’ and the tenacity, the character to go out and do this, it says everything about these kids, these girls are off the field. What you saw on the field is what you see every day off the field and I just can’t speak highly enough of them. I did think it would be a tough night once that didn’t go in but obviously they’re on the field for a reason.”

The wall would eventually crack, the tandem of O’Hara and Kerr finally taking advantage of the chemistry they displayed to put the ball past Barnhart. A cross from the right back found Kerr streaking into the box unmarked, allowing her to dive onto the ball and slot it on goal.

78' – Sam Kerr with the diving header to score for @SkyBlueFC and pull back a goal. #NJvKC

1 – 2 pic.twitter.com/UMhnrfRKUa — NWSL (@NWSL) July 9, 2017

Two minutes later, Kerr would break the wall down completely, scoring a second to knot the match at two and give Sky Blue a chance to steal a win at the death.

81' – Another goal for @SkyBlueFC's Sam Kerr, we are now all square at 2-2. #NJvKC pic.twitter.com/YJniNfvBzS — NWSL (@NWSL) July 9, 2017

And with the clock ticking ever so closely to the 90th minute and her team inching closer and closer to the winner, Kerr did just that, finding space in the box and slipping it slowly past Barnhart to complete the comeback and give Sky Blue a storybook ending to a monumental match.

“I’d pay every day to come watch her train,” Holly said of Kerr. “She’s just having fun. I said to her ‘tonight is one of the first nights’ I’ve seen you really look like an out-and-out goalscorer, a real striker.’ … There’s a reason we put a lot of faith in her and let her have fun.”

Scoring Summary:

29’ — Sky Blue 0-1 FC Kansas City: Katie Bowen (assist: Christina Gibbons)

42’ — Sky Blue 0-2 FC Kansas City: Christina Gibbons

78′ — Sky Blue 1-2 FC Kansas City: Sam Kerr (assist: Kelley O’Hara)

81′ — Sky Blue 2-2 FC Kansas City: Sam Kerr (assist: Daphne Corboz)

90′ — Sky Blue 3-2 FC Kansas City: Sam Kerr (assist: Taylor Lyttle)

Starting Line-Ups:

Sky Blue: Kailen Sheridan, Erica Skroski (Leah Galton, 67’), Mandy Freeman (Kayla Mills, 27’), Christie Pearce, Kelley O’Hara, Sarah Killion, Daphne Corboz, Raquel Rodriguez, Maya Hayes, Madison Tiernan (Taylor Lyttle, 46’), Sam Kerr.

Kansas City: Nicole Barnhart, Becca Moros, Becky Sauerbrunn, Yael Averbuch, Brittany Taylor, Brittany Ratcliffe (Caroline Flynn, 57’), Christina Gibbons, Desiree Scott, Katie Bowen (Maegan Kelly, 73′), Sydney LeRoux (Alexa Newfield, 83′), Shea Groom.

