The CONCACAF Cookbook: Le Féroce d’Avocat (Martinique)

In the lead up to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup we here at Prost Amerika will be presenting our team previews with something new: food! You can check out all of recipes in the Gold Cup section. And of course please let us know how your meals turn out by using the Comments section below!

Since we have been eating so many heavier meals with Martinique we are going to go with a lighter meal, Le Féroce d’Avocat. After all, we have to retain match fitness on the off chance our favorite club gives us a call-up, right?

Le Féroce d’Avocat, which means The Fierce Avocado in French, is a dish that whose origins date back to the sugar plantations where workers would eat it for breakfast. Avocados are big business in Martinique, where they supply 95% of exports to France. Although Martinique is not the agricultural giant that it once it is still a major component of their economy with bananas and rum (more on this in a bit) being two of their main exports.

So what does it take to make The Fierce Avocado for a Martinician Gold Cup watch party? Read on to find out!

Ingredients

(credit: Petitcuisinedepauline.com)

2 avocados (make sure they are ripe)

2 lemons

1 clove of garlic

1 onion

1/2 red jalapeno pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 pound cod

black pepper

Directions

1.)Turn your stove on to a medium setting. Place your steamer on the stove with about one inch of water inside of it. Inside the steamer put your cod on a steamer’s rack. Let it steam for about 10 minutes. When it is ready it should crumble in your hands.

2.) On a cutting board chop your onions and your garlic. With the onion you will want to chop it in half first, then quarter it, and then cut it long ways. With the garlic, since it can be a bit of a challenge to remove the outside peel, put a little hot water on your knife. That will help pull off the outer peel and make it a bit easier to clean up. Put your garlic and your onion into a large bowl.

3.) Grab your two avocados and cut them half. Remove the seeds and then using a spoon scoop out the insides. Put the avocados in the bowl and using a potato masher mash up the avocados with the onion and the garlic.

4.) Open up your pepper, remove the seeds, and add it to your mixture.

5.) Take your cod and break it up with your hands into the bowl. Cut open the lemons and squeeze them into your bowl. Stir all of the items together to pull everything together.

6.) Add a little parsley for decor and you are good to go!

Drink to go with your Le Féroce d’Avocat? La Planteur

La Planteur is a rum-based drink that uses Rhum Agricole, which is made from the locally grown sugarcane.It is a little bit of guava juice, a little bit of orange juice, some sugar cane syrup, and a whole lot of heaven.

Will Martinique supporters be eating Le Féroce d’Avocat at the 2017 Gold Cup Finals?

Much like with French Guiana Martinique are in a difficult spot because they are not a full member of FIFA. Martinique is a member of the French Football Association and so thus while there may be some interesting players with a French background playing in this year’s tournament many of the players play in their semi-professional domestic league.

One player that many in the Cascadia will know from this side is defender Jordy Delem of Seattle Sounders. Delem has worked his way up from the S2 and become a integral part of the senior roster, making 11 appearances this season. His speed and versatility will be very useful in helping creating attacking chances for forward Steeven Langil (Legia Warsaw) Langil scored the game-winner in the Caribbean Cup that saw Martinique get past favorites Trinidad and Tobago and earn their fifth CONCACAF Gold Cup appearance.

Prediction: Although Martinique will get three points against Nicaragua, two difficult results against the United States and Panama will mean no more Le Féroce d’Avocat’s in the knockout stage.