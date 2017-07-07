Western co-leaders Sporting KC host Union

Western Conference co-leaders Sporting Kansas City will play host to the Philadelphia Union on Thursday, July 6th. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 EST at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Sporting will be without star players Matt Besler, Dom Dwyer, and veteran Graham Zusi, each called up by Bruce Arena for the USMNT. Kansas City will also be without Gerso Fernandes, who dislocated his shoulder last week against the Timbers; and Roger Espinoza, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. On top of that the Union cannot field a full-strength side, with Andre Blake and Alejandro Bedoya called up to the Jamaican and US national teams respectively.

After losing five potential starters the Union, Western Conference co-leaders who sit in 8th place in the East, will have a tough task ahead. Sporting is on a seven game unbeaten streak, accumulating 15 points since May 27th. The defense has been huge for Kansas City under coach Peter Vermes, which is personified by Tim Melia in goal and Ike Opara at center back, both of whom are having career seasons. Kansas City has shown its defensive dominance by only conceding 13 goals from 19 games, four less than the next best defensive team, Chicago. But the question must be asked, can Kansas City continue to perform without right-back Graham Zusi and center-back Matt Besler? Last week Sporting pulled out a 1-1 draw against Portland at home. With the defense wavering, it might just buckle under an improving Union attack.

While Kansas City looks strong defensively, the Union isn’t too shabby itself. Having allowed 20 goals in 17 games, the Union boast the 3rd best defense in the Eastern Conference, and the 5th best in the whole league. Not bad for a team that is just hovering over the bottom few teams. Offensively the Union don’t look unimpressive either, bagging 24 goals in 19 games (Kansas City only has 23 goals in 19 games). That puts the Union 13th in the league in terms of offensive output. It doesn’t rank high, but since April the Union are 6-1-1 in games in which they score at least one goal. Most games were multi-goal games as well, showing that if the Union can get on the board, they usually have what it takes to pummel teams. For games in which the Union scored, they also amassed a +13 goal difference.

So, a powerful offense will meet a stalwart defense. Expect this game to go one of two ways. If the Union can get on the board early, it might have the firepower, and ruthlessness, to stay on top. If Sporting KC can slow the Union down and draw out the aggressive attackers, they are likely to frustrate the Union side and prevent them from scoring. If Kansas City scores first, expect a strong defensive showing, and an over-committed Union attack. The first goal is crucial Thursday night. A Union goal forces the half-strength Sporting defenders out of their shell and opens the game up nicely for neutrals. A Sporting goal will cause the Union to attack heavily and we will probably see a textbook showing of how to defend a lead.