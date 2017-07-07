Gallery: Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-FC Cincinnati 0

It appears that not even the elements could stop the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Despite a two hour weather delay and facing one of the hottest clubs in U.S. Soccer in FC Cincinnati the Rowdies pushed through to snap their two game winless run and earn the 2-0 victory.

Martin Paterson (40′) and Joe Cole (44′) provided the goals for Tampa on the evening, giving them their first victory since May 19.

On hand to cover the match was Proat Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo. Please check out his photos below and on our Rowdies SmugMug page and give him a follow on Twitter @NelsonL08.