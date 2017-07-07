HARRISON, N.J. — The difference between the first and second matches at Red Bull Arena Friday night were night and day, both figuratively and literally. Canada’s 4-2 win over French Guinea drew little more than 1,000 fans at kick-off, the sun soaking the pitch. As the rain began pouring, so too did the goals, but the quality of the football remained lackluster at best.

When the rain cleared and the night sky fell, the real show began, with a sold-out arena of 25,817 fans creating a raucous atmosphere for the battle between two Central American giants — Honduras and Costa Rica.

Back and forth they went, one half of the stadium loud in support, the other in disapproval. With every close call came an “oooo” from either side, with every bit of contact overwhelming appeals for a foul, arms raised as high as the voices who screamed. Evidenced by the five yellow cards handed out throughout the match, there was plenty to be up in arms about and the referee The goals took a while to come but the match was already far better than the first when it came to passion and presentation.

But when the opener came in the 40th minute, all the frustration bubbling up for Costa Rica blew the roof off of RBA, a dazzling combination between Kenner Gutierrez, Rodney Wallace and Marco Urena setting off the most boisterous celebration of the night.

The first goal would prove to be the only one of a 1-0 win for Costa Rica, who now share first place in Group A of the Gold Cup with earlier winners Canada.

The emotions boiled over as the teams entered the break, a brawl breaking out between the sides at the tunnel leading into the locker room.

That back and forth would return to the pitch, the match as even in the second half with either side creating chances which could’ve, and frankly should’ve, resulted in goals.

Honduras would come close but never manage to equalize, not from open play and not from any of the numerous free-kicks it earned in dangerous positions, coming closer to getting past Patrick Pemberton with each passing attempt but never hitting the back of the net.

Honduras would put Costa Rica on its backfoot as the match approached the final whistle but the efforts would prove to be fruitless. In the end, Costa Rica was clinical in a moment of magic, and Honduras was wasteful in many moments of opportunity.

Scoring Summary:

40’ — Costa Rica 1-0 Honduras: Marco Urena (assist: Rodney Wallace)

Starting Line-Ups:

Honduras:

Luis Lopez, Henry Figueroa, Ever Alvarado, Maynor Figueroa, Felix Crisanto, Bryan Acosta, Alfredo Mejia, Carlos Sanchez, Carlos Discua, Ovidio Lanza, Romel Quioto.

Costa Rica:

Patrick Pemberton, Kenner Gutierrez, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Francisco Calvo, David Guzman, Johan Venegas, Christian Gamboa, Rodney Wallace, Marco Urena, Bryan Ruiz.

