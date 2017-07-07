Lions could not overcome Toronto FC in 3-1 loss

Toronto FC made winning on the road look easy during their trip to Orlando where they defeated the Lions 3-1. Toronto forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco created plenty of trouble for the Lion defense to stay in front of. More was to be expected from the Lions offensively as they returned their leading goal scorer Cyle Larin to the starting lineup after he was disciplined for an off the field issue.

Toronto set the pace of the match fairly early. In the 18th minute, the duo of Givicio and Altidore would strike for the first goal. Giovinco created an opportunity by causing Lion defenders to collapse on him right before he distributed the ball to Altidore who placed his shot right between the legs of Joe Bendik. Goal two was scored just before halftime in minute 46. This time, it was Altidore that assisted Giovinco. Altidore was played a perfect through-ball behind the defense of the Lions. While drawing Bendik far enough out of goal, Altidore dished to Giovinco for an easy score. A well-timed pass from Kaká would be put into the net with a swift kick from Carlos Rivas’ left foot to prevent the clean sheet in the 63rd. Toronto made sure to not let the Lions back into the game. An unstoppable free kick from Giovinco in the 65th made the final score 3-1.

“I’m disappointed to go into a long break to have to feel the suffering of losing three points for the next two weeks, but it doesn’t change the fact that we know there are some particular areas we need to be really focused in” stated Lion’s Head Coach Jason Kreis in his post game interview. Kaká mentioned that he felt the team played well but also added, “I think when we conceded a goal in the first 50 minutes, we had to chase the game. [Doing that] you leave some space for the other team. They have very good players in midfield and they created chances on the counter-attack that they took advantage of”.

Despite the loss, the Lions still remain in decent position in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The club currently is in fifth place with 29 points. They are one point behind Atlanta United FC, who they will face after returning from a two-week break. The break should help the Lions return to the drawing board to find what has helped them to be successful in the past.