On a night where Dynamo legend Brad Davis was recognized for his outstanding soccer career, Houston beat Montreal 3-1 to continue to be undefeated at home in the year.

The Orange took the lead fast in the match when Andrew Wenger header when in for the 1-0 after only 53 seconds after the initial whistle. From that point, the home team control the rhythm of the match, which helped them created several more opportunities to increase the score. Dynamo’s and Mexico’s forward Erick ‘El Cubo’ Torres had at least three clear chances to score, but he was not able to put it in the net. He has scored 12 goals in the season, and was trying to tie Brian Ching as the franchise single season scoring record holder with 13 goals before joining ‘El Tri’ to participate in the Gold Cup.

The game plan for Houston, which included applying pressure to Montreal at midfield, paid off in the 23rdminute as Brazilian Alex Lima, who was a key player for the Dynamo, scored after he strike from outside the box to give the lead to the home team 2-0.

During the rest of the first half, the home team continue dominating a Canadian team that looked confused in the final third. And Even though, Ghana international, Dominic Oduro created some chances on offense for the away team, Dynamo’s GK Tyler Deric, once again, had a great performance to keep a clean sheet at the half.

In the second half, Houston played very relax. Montreal was the team that needed to get on the score board to at least try to get a point away from home, but they struggled in offense. At this point Houston’s coach Wilmar Cabrera wanted to give some playing time to the young players who will have to step up in the next few weeks as the Dynamo is losing 4 key players in offense. As mentioned before, Erick Torres will join Mexico in the next days, and Honduras internationals Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, and Albert Elis joined its national team last week. All of them will play the Gold Cup which will take place from July 7th to the 26thin the USA.

Memo Rodriguez, who is one of these young players, has an exciting future in the MLS. He came in substituting Torres at the 63rd minute, and after only 4 minutes on the field, he found the back of the net with a strike from outside the box to scored his first MLS career goal and the 3-0 of the match.

Montreal got on the board at the 89th minute when Michael Salazar scored the final 3-1. Now Houston is in third place on the west with 28 points, and Montreal continues 9th in the East with 21 points.