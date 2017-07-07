Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps 3- NYCFC 2

When Yordy Reyna signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps signed with the club that, after a little bit of time to adjust, he would be able to be a consistent goal-scorer. That adjustment period lasted all of two matches. The Peruvian international scored the late winner in the Whitecaps 3-2 win over NYCFC.

Fredy Montero (3′) and Jordan Harvey (54′) would also score for the Whitecaps. NYCFC received their goals from Maxime Chanot (34′) and David Villa (40′)

