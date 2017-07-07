Gallery: New England Revolution 2-New York Red Bulls 3

Welcome to the New York Red Bulls, Gonzalo Veron. For the past two seasons Red Bulls supporters wondered when their Designated Player might actually start delivering upon the promise from when he first signed with the club back in 2015. As it turns out it was injury time in Wednesday night’s match against the New England Revolution. Veron’s stoppage time goal gave the Red Bulls a 3-2 win over their Mid-Atlantic foes.

Veron was joined by Bradley Wright-Phillips (23′) and Daniel Royer (55′) on the scoreboard for the Red Bulls. New England’s goals were scored by Teal Bunbury (21′) and Lee Nguyen (26′).

You can check out Julian Cardillo’s thoughts on the match in the team section below. But also on hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer J. Alexander Dolan. Please check out all of his photos from the match below and give him his thoughts on Twitter @Dolan326. Want to see more of our Revolution photos from the 2017 season? Then make sure to stop by our SmugMug page as well.

In the meantime, enjoy the gallery!