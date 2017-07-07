Canada edges past French Guiana in Gold Cup opener

Canada ended up victorious Friday night over French Guiana, in a game that was much closer than anyone expected. Canada shot out to a 3-0 lead by the 60th minute, but 2 goals in 2 minutes from French Guiana gave the underdogs hope. With tensions high, French Guiana pushed the attack, but left themselves open on the break, and Canada punished French Guiana and found a 4th goal, icing the game.

Summary:

Canada registered the first shot of the game in the 3rd minute from a close range free-kick. Junior Hoilett stepped up to take it, and placed his shot well toward the top corner, but the shot didn’t have enough pace on it, and Donovan Leon read the shot the whole way, holding the ball easily while diving to his right.

Canada continued to control the midfield through the 15th minute, as French Guiana struggled to get into the attacking third. In the 16th minute Patrice Bernier recorded his first shot, from a lay-off from Scott Arfield. His shot was just high, passing a foot or so above the net.

A deflection almost netted the opener, for Canada, as Leon was wrong-footed in net. Fortunately the ball trickled just wide. The ensuing corner was worked perfectly by Canada, as Lucas Cavalini beat his man to the near post, flicking the ball to the back post. The Canadian runners were too late to react, as the ball flashed across the net and out for a goal-kick.

Canada grabbed the first goal through a free-kick in the 28th minute. Scott Arfield whipped in a cross right on top of Leon in net. Leon failed to parry wide and batted the ball off of Dejan Jankovic. The Canadian defender didn’t know much about it, as the ball flew off of his chest and into the net.

Canada double the lead through Scott Arfield, who hit a perfectly place shot from 20 yards into the far corner. The break was on for Canada, and it was Arfield who directed it. His attempted pass to Lucas Cavalini was cut out by French Guiana, but Arfield was able to pounce on the loose ball and smash a shot home, unmarked.

The Arfield strike ended up being the last kick of the half, taking Canada 2-0 with 45 more minutes to play in Red Bull Arena.

Canada continued to dominate but just missed a 3rd goal in the 52nd minute. Alphonso Davies once again found acres of space on the left side and had plenty of time to pick his head out and pick his cross. He found Junior Hoilett at the back post but the wingers header was just wide of the mark. Had he headed the ball back across the net it likely would have been a better effort, but instead, it was a fairly weak header.

Alphonso Davies extended the lead to 3 goals in the 60th minute. It was a simple counter attack and breakaway for Canada. The ball was played up to Cavalini, who, under no pressure, turned and played Davies in on goal. The pacey winger had all the time in the world to slot past Leon, which he did with ease.

French Guiana began to come out of its shell just before the 60th minute. It registered its first shot on goal in the 67th minute, but it was an easy save for substitute keeper Maxime Crepeau. The increased offense from French Guiana is creating massive gaps in the backline, and Canada started to look even more dangerous with the pace offered on the wings by Canadians Junior Hoilett and Alphonso Davies.

But French Guiana did get one back from a corner kick. Roy Contout headed the ball away at the near post. With a goal on the board, French Guiana began to look much more threatening. It was a second just minutes later as French Guiana stole a second goal in the 70th minute. Keeper Crepeau saved a near post header brilliantly, but he failed to deal with the follow up, as French Guiana scored off the rebound.

The stadium erupted, as the incoming Honduran and Costa Rican fans pushed on the underdogs who were looking for that 3rd goal.

French Guiana pushed with the newfound support, looking more and more dangerous with each passing minute. In the 75th minute Crepeau stepped up, and help on, in the rainy conditions. The shot was well place by substitute Arnold Abelenti, but Crepeau was up to the task, making up for the two previous goals and keeping the lead.

Alphonso Davies iced the game for Canada in the 86th minute, alleviating some of the pressure that was put on in the last 20 minutes. The 4-2 score-line offered enough respite for Canada to settle down and not play so tentatively.

Line-up:

Donovan Leon (22)

Anthony Subervie(7), Cedric Fabian (5) Jean-David Legrand (8), Gregory Lescot (14)

Roy Contout (11), Kevin Rimane (6) Rhudy Evans (4), Loic Baal (10),

Sloan Privat (18), Shaquille Dutard (21)

Alphonso Davies (12), Lucas Cavalini (9), Junior Hoilett (10)

Scott Arfield (8), Patrice Bernier (20), Samuel Piette (6)

Marcel de Jong (17), Steven Vitoria (19), Dejan Jakovic (5), Michael Petrasso (23)

Milan Borjan (18)

Scoring:

Yellow FrG: Kevin Rimane 20’

Goal CAN: Dejan Jakovic 28′

Yellow FrG: Sloan Privat 32’

Yellow CAN: Steven Vitoria 40’

Goal CAN: Scott Arfield 45′

Goal CAN: Alphonso Davies 60′

Sub CAN: Maxime Crepeau for Milan Borjan 64’

Sub FrG: Arnold Abelenti for Shaquille Dutard 64’

Sub CAN: Russell Teibert for Patrice Bernier 66’

Goal FrG: Roy Cantout 69′

Goal FrG: Sloan Privat 71′

Sub CAN: Anthony Jackson-Hamel for Lucas Cavallini 82’

Goal CAN: Alphonso Davies 86′

Sub FrG: Miguel Haabo for Rhudy Evans 90’