Red Bulls outgun Revolution at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Diego Fagundez returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday evening and delivered a sterling performance, but it wasn’t enough as the New England Revolution fell apart in the second half and fell to the the New York Red Bulls 3-2 in front of 13,924 at Gillette Stadium.

New England took the lead twice off goals set up by Fagundez—who missed last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Philadelphia while serving a suspension—and twice the Red Bulls replied with an equalizer before delivering a dagger at the 90th minute mark.

Fagundez set up the Revolution’s first goal in the 21st minute, taking possession on the left flank and running at the New York back line. Fagundez drew three Red Bulls defenders out of position as he ventured toward the box before passing the ball inside the penalty area for Teal Bunbury, who then took one touch before slotting his first strike of the season past Luis Robles to open the scoring.

New York responded seconds later. An inswinging cross deflected off of New England defender Antonio Delamea and drifted into the path of Bradley Wright-Phillips, who swung at the loose ball with his right foot and sent it into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The Revolution went back on top in the 26th minute as Lee Nguyen poked his seventh goal of the season into an open net. Bunbury started the play by crossing centrally for Fagundez, who beat two defenders at the top of the box before firing a low drive that Robles dropped low to parry. Nguyen pounced on the rebound, finishing at the near post before Robles could recover.

Referee Silviu Petrescu awarded New York with a penalty kick in the 55th minute as Gershon Koffie clipped Alex Muyl in the top corner of the box. Daniel Royer converted the ensuing penalty, shooting to the right as Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper went the other way.

Gonzalo Veron, who entered the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute for Wright-Phillips, delivered the dagger in the 90th minute as he went in behind the back line off a Felipe pass and slotted a shot past Cropper.

With this loss, the Revolution extend their winless run in league play to four games and cede significant ground in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Wednesday also marked the first time since June 2015 (2-1 loss Columbus, 2-1 loss Vancouver Whitecaps) that the Revolution failed to follow up a home loss (June 17 loss to Chicago) with a win.

FULL STORY TO COME