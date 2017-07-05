Gallery: Seattle Sounders 3- Colorado Rapids 1

Move over, Hulk Hogan. We may have a better person to carry the nickname (and badass 1980’s tune) “Real American:” Clint Dempsey. To add to his already massive patriotic C/V the Seattle Sounders forward scored twice in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. The win was Seattle’s first in league play in over a month.

Dempsey’s goals (6′ and 85′) came in between a Wil Bruin goal in the 30th minute for the Sounders. Colorado’s lone goal was courtesy of a Dominique Badji strike in the 78th minute.

You can check out Chris Brown’s full match report here. In the meantime, please enjoy some of Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott’s shots from the match. Also make sure to check out all of our Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders photos from 2017 on SmugMug.