Fagundez: Red Bulls loss a “punch in the mouth”

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution paid dearly for coming out of halftime with low energy and not adjusting tactically as they lost to the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday evening at Gillette Stadium.

Even with the help of Diego Fagundez, who returned to the lineup and set up both of his team’s goals after sitting out last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Philadelphia to serve a suspension, the Revolution floundered and lost their fourth consecutive league game.

The Revolution gave a modest 13,924 crowd hope by taking the lead twice, but the Red Bulls equalized both times before delivering a dagger shortly before second half stoppage time as substitute striker Gonzalo Veron went in behind the back line and coolly in the winner past New England goalkeeper Cody Cropper.

“It’s like a punch in the mouth when someone scores in the 90th minute to win a game,” said Fagundez. “We have to do better, and we keep saying we need to do better, but we’re not showing it on the field.”

Wednesday’s loss marked the first time since June 2015 that the Revolution lost back to back home games. It’s also only the second time since 2001 that the Revolution lose to the Red Bulls (and pre-2006, Metrostars) in Foxborough.

The match had extra significance in the standings, too. It was dubbed a conference “six-pointer” meaning it had large implications for making the post-season. In fact, there was a sense that both New York and New England were in danger of being in the periphery of the playoff picture.

As they’ve done numerous times this season, New England started well. Fagundez set up the Revolution’s first goal in the 21st minute, taking possession on the left flank and running at the New York back line. After drawing out three Red Bulls defenders, Fagundez ventured toward the box and passed to Teal Bunbury, who took one touch inside the box before slotting in his first goal of the season by Luis Robles.

New York responded seconds later.

An inbound cross deflected off of New England defender Antonio Delamea and drifted toward Bradley Wright-Phillips, who swung at the loose ball with his right foot and sent it into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The pendulum swung back toward the Revolution in the 26th minute. Bunbury started the play by crossing centrally for Fagundez, who beat two defenders at the top of the box before firing a low drive that Robles dropped low to parry. Nguyen pounced on the rebound for his seventh goal of the season, finishing at the near post before Robles could recover.

“Feels good, obviously you train for opportunities to play in games and contribute,” Bunbury said. “Just frustrating with the loss.”

The tide started to turn inside halftime. The Red Bulls adjusted to a five-man back line and started marking Nguyen and Fagundez tighter.

New England, which struggled to threaten in the second half like they did in the first, further hurt their own cause in the 55th minute when Gershon Koffie clipped New York’s Alex Muyl in the top corner of the penalty area, prompting referee Silviu Petrescu to award a penalty kick.

Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer converted the ensuing penalty, shooting to the right as Cropper went the other way.

For Revolution coach Jay Heaps, the penalty was a pivotal moment in the match.

“I didn’t think it was the wrong PK call, I thought it was a silly challenge,” said Heaps.

To push for a victory, Heaps withdrew Chris Tierney for striker Femi Hollinger-Janzen, which left three defenders at the back. But the switch enabled Gonzalo Veron, who entered the game in the 83rd minute for Wright-Phillips, space to go in behind and best Cropper at the far post.

New England were also without Kelyn Rowe (USA), Juan Agudelo (USA), and Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica), who all missed the match due to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, plus injured midfielders Daigo Kobayashi and Xavier Kouassi. Lacking those veteran players further hindered the Revolution physically and gave Heaps fewer options on the bench.

On the bright side, the Revolution don’t have to wait too long to get back at New York. They’ll host them in the US Open Cup quarterfinals at Harvard University next Thursday.

“I don’t think the result of this game really mattered much into how hectic and big of a dog fight Thursday is going to be,” said Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan. “That’s a win or go home game and it’s going to be tough. I know it’s going to be a battle and they’re going to put everything they have out there.”