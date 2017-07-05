The CONCACAF Cookbook: The bacon cheeseburger (United States)

In the lead up to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup we here at Prost Amerika will be presenting our team previews with something new: food! You can check out all of recipes in the Gold Cup section. And of course please let us know how your meals turn out by using the Comments section below!

This is the perhaps the most difficult recipe of the entire series. How does one consolidate all of the many different things that Americans eat during tailgating or during a match. From pizza to hot dogs to deep fried oreos to ribs to apple pie (which was very nearly chosen for this piece) we like to eat pretty much anything and everything before, during, and after matches. So choosing just one thing is damn near impossible but if there were to be the perfect representative of the American eating culture during football matches it would be the bacon cheeseburger. Why? Because only Americans would take a perfectly good burger and add bacon to it. It is okay, we should be comfortable enough in our own shoes to admit this.

While everyone knows the story about the creation of the hamburger not much has been said about the invention of the bacon cheeseburger. While it was in all likelihood invented by some lady or fellow hankering for bacon and a hamburger at the same time A&W Root Beer claims that their chairman Dale Mulder invented it back in 1963 in one of their restaurants. For those outside of the Mid-Atlantic A&W actually has a restaurant chain. Think a poor man’s Hardees/Carl’s Jr. but not nearly as bad as Dairy Queen. Poor, poor DQ what happened to you?

Let’s watch this handy video where A&W provides concrete evidence to this claim:

If a corporation says it’s true well then it must be true! Irregardless of who created it the bacon cheeseburger is a staple of the tailgate and an amazing example of American ingenuity (bacon plus burger plus cheese equals yum).

So let’s get started on making a bacon cheeseburger!

Ingredients

(Note: This is an original recipe. However, if you are not a meat eater you should check out this awesome recipe on offbeathome on how to make an amazing vegan black bean burger).

1 pound of ground beef

1 package of bacon

1 egg

1 pound of American sharp cheddar

OPTIONAL

1 clove of garlic, minced

Directions

1.) Preheat your grill. In terms of what type of grill (gas, charcoal, etc.) it is up to you.

2.) In a large skillet on your stove take your bacon and carefully lay out each strip. Depending upon the size of your grill you may be able to fit it on your grill. However, make sure that it is separated from your burgers. Uncooked burgers plus uncooked bacon equals a long, unpleasant night. Put your bacon on a low to medium setting occasionally flipping it with a fork.

3.) In a large mixing bowl combine your ground beef, your egg, and your garlic. Once the two have been mixed together properly start breaking off your meat and using your hand form patties. Some people do not use egg. However, yours truly likes using a binding agent. There is nothing worse than having a broken patty. Once your burgers are made and your flame is ready place your burgers on the grill. Check on your burgers every five minutes or so occasionally flipping them.

4.) Cut up your cheese. Once your burgers are grilled to your satisfaction place your cheese on each patty. It should take about 2-3 minutes for your cheese to melt which is the perfect amount of time to get your condiments and buns ready.

5.) Take your bacon off of the burner once it is nice and crispy. Then place each strip on a plate with napkins and remove all of the excess fat by dabbing the bacon.

6.) On a separate plate take each of the burgers off of the grill. If you are using charcoal make sure to close both air ducts to extinguish the flame. Grab a bun, your bacon, and whatever condiments you want (personal suggestion: avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion) and voila you have a bacon cheeseburger!

Drink to go with your bacon cheeseburger? Sam Adams Boston Lager

We are going with a staple here over a fashionable choice. Why? While it would be easy to go with one of the hundreds of thousands of microbreweries across the United States we are going to go with a traditional beer here. Sam Adams may have lost a little bit of its luster in recent years due to its rapid expansion and some of its questionable beer choices (Cherry Wheat=no). But the Boston Lager is still a quality lager. Plus it always works well with a bacon cheeseburger so the pairing before a match seems like a good fit.

Will USMNT supporters be eating bacon cheeseburgers at the 2017 Gold Cup Final?

Despite bringing an experimental roster expectations are high for the USMNT at this year’s Gold Cup. Head coach Bruce Arena has turned around a sinking ship and pulled the side right back into the thick of things in World Cup Qualification. There isn’t the sense of doom and gloom that has existed over this side for the past two years so the hope is that this tournament will not only give some players a chance to earn a spot for Russia 2018 but also give the U.S. their first Gold Cup title since 2013.

There are many, many things to keep an eye on but perhaps the most interesting area of the pitch is at the forward position. Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), and Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution) will each be given a chance to show what they can do as a target forward or in a 4-4-2 scenario. While both Morris and Agudelo have had their fair share of chances in the past this is Dwyer’s first run with the USMNT having just earned his U.S. Citizenship. Those that have not had a chance to watch him much at Sporting got a big dose of him on Saturday in Hartford in the USA’s 2-1 win over Ghana. His relentless work ethic and persistence will make him a favorite of supporters even if his shot selection does at times leave one wanting a bit more.

How the defense shapes up will also play a huge role in where this team finishes. Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City) and Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca) have the experience that Arena likes at the position. But given their talent one could also see either Matt Hedges (FC Dallas) and Matt Miazga (Chelsea) getting chances in Group B matches against Martinique and Nicaragua and earning additional chances. Depending upon who Arena chooses for their first match against Panama will go a long way to determining who will have the lead in earning a roster spot for the World Cup next summer.

There are so many unknowns with this roster but that is part of what makes it so exciting. Many of these players have never really had a chance to play significant minutes with the U.S. so it will be fun to see who takes advantage of this moment.

Prediction: Despite a bit of a rocky start against a seasoned Panama side, the USMNT will get through to the knockout stage and ultimately the final where a date with Mexico and many bacon cheeseburgers awaits. Despite once again being the visitor in their home park the U.S. will prevail in a tight 2-1 contest to earn their sixth Gold Cup title.