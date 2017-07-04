D.C. United falls 2-0 against Montreal Impact

Second Half of the MLS season started and D.C. United still hasn’t found its game, last Saturday, July 1st, was Montreal Impact’s turn to have a go at the team from the nation’s capital.

A few changes were made for that game, Travis Worra was back for the second consecutive game, as Bill Hamid was playing for the USMNT, this was Worra second MLS start this season both of them against Montreal.

Marcelo Sarvas was back as a starter, playing side by side with Ian Harkes and giving more support to the midfield. The brazilian midfielder has being an on and off starter this season sharing the position with Jeffrey.

Deshorn Brown made his debut with the Black and Red jersey. The Jamaica native was playing down in Tampa, and was acquired in June by D.C. United.

15 minutes in and Lloyd Sam gave hope to all the supporters but his chance died near the big area. 5 minutes later, D.C. United’s game got rocked in the first 20 minutes with a 25- yard short from Blerim Dzemaili, who 2 minutes later would help Chris Duvall score his second MLS goal of his career.

D.C. tried to score and created great opportunities after that, with Kemp in the 39th-minute, Harkes had a great chance in the 47th-minute and Luciano Acosta tried in the 77th minute but hit the crossbar.

They had more shots (19 shots, against 9 shots from Montreal), more possession of the ball (51%). It is not that they don’t want to score, it is just not happening.

Coach Ben Olsen said”The effort from the team was there but unfortunately it’s the same story of us being unable to make plays in the offensive end.”

Next game

Hopefully, things will be different for United this 4th of July when the play FC Dallas.

It will be their fourth straight game away from home, and it will be against a team that has not lost in a while. But the same was said about Atlanta and the veterans from D.C showed that they are not beaten yet.