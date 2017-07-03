Union breeze past Revs

The Philadelphia Union won 3-0 Sunday evening thanks to goals from CJ Sapong, Ilsinho and Roland Alberg. The early penalty from Sapong gave the Union respite and relief, as it didn’t have to chase the game, and could attack and defend without risking too much. From there it didn’t take much for the Union to find counter attacks in the Rev defense, who was forced to chase from the beginning.

The game had barely gotten started before referee Chris Penso called the Rev’s for a handball in the box. Haris Medunjanin played CJ Sapomg in the channel, and his resulting cross deflected off of the arm of Benjamin Angoua for a penalty. CJ Sapong stepped up to take the penalty and blasted the ball into the roof of the net, giving keeper Cody Cropper no chance.

Fafa Picault had a chance to break free in the 9th minute and after a long run was denied by Cropper. The play started from a clearance by Giliano Wijnaldum in the Union box. CJ Sapong won his header and flicked the ball behind the Revolution line for Picault to chase. Picault, in a foot race with Andrew Farrell, just barely edged out the defender to the ball. But his touch under pressure was just a bit too big, allowing Cropper to close the space and make a point blank save.

5 minutes later Andre Blake made a save to match Cropper. Medunjanin gave the ball away with a sloppy pass, forfeiting possession to Teal Bunbury. Key Kamara then made a smart run off of Elliot’s shoulder, where he received the pass one-on-one with Blake. The Union keeper was quick off his line to close the gap and clear away the shot from Kamara, allowing the forward only time for a first touch shot.

Cropper came up big again in the 21st minute to deny CJ Sapong a second goal. A nifty little flick over the top from Ilsinho sent Cj Sapong in on goal just wide of the right post. Cropper closed the ball and made himself big to bat the ball away from danger.

At the half the Revolution controlled most of the possession, with 59% but the teams were tied on shots. The penalty gave the Union a chance to sit and defend what they had, then hitting on the counter whenever New England lost the ball.

Ilsinho doubled the lead in the 48th minute for the Union on a nice first touch finish. Haris Medunjanin started the attack with a long ball over the top for Fafa Picault. The winger settled the ball, then flicked it over the defense for Ilsinho. The Brazilian didn’t need a touch to settle, and first-timed a volley the ball into the roof of the net from 8 yards out.

The Revolution came close a minute later, with Bunbury rattling the woodwork. It started from a set piece near the corner flag. Nguyen’s far-post cross eventually made its way to Bunbury who took a touch wide and shot hard and low, aiming for the near post. Blake rushed to meet him, but the ball rolled under the keeper, hitting the post and shooting back into play.

Center Back Jack Elliot came off in the 63rd minute due to an injury, forcing coach Jim Curtin to play his hand a bit earlier than he would have wanted, and changing up his defense, a tactic most coaches never use unless they are forced. Hopefully Elliot is ok, as he has been instrumental in the Union defense this year. Yaro came on an didn’t miss a beat. He was calm on the ball and defended well. The Revs didn’t look close to scoring at this point and on.

Haris Medunjanin came close from a free kick in the 70th minute, missing just wide of the target. Ilsinho earned the foul from a 3v3 counter attack where Angoua took down the attacker, not wanting to let Ilsinho around him. Medunjanin’s free kick from 22 yards looked sweet off of his foot, but it curved too much in its path away from goal.

Ilsinho missed a sitter in the 72nd minute and a chance at a brace. CJ Sapong broke away down the right side, drawing 3 defenders as he neared the 6 yard box. He had the vision to pull the ball back for Ilsinho 12 yards back, but the Brazilian shanked his shot wide of net, in a situation where Cropper was out of net to close Sapong and had Ilsinho hit the target it would have been a sure goal.

Immediately after coming on, and with his first touch of the game, Roland Alberg scored a beauty of a goal. The Union won the ball from a clearance by the Revs, with Medunjanin swiping the ball away. He then laid the ball off for Alberg who smashed it while slightly off-balance. The result was a swerving shot that flew into the upper right corner from 30 yards out.

The game ended 3-0, with the Union icing the game in the last 10 minutes, and the Revolution out of ideas. The game slowed to a halt as the Union knocked the ball around the tired New England players.

Andre Blake (18)

Ray Gaddis (28), Jack Elliot (3), Oguchi Onyewu (5), Giliano Wijnaldum (32)

Derrick Jones (21), Haris Medunjanin (6)

Chris Pontius (13), Ilsinho (25), Fafa Picault (22)

C.J. Sapong (17)

Kei Kamara (23)

Teal Bunbury (10), Je-Vaughn Watson (15), Lee Nguyen (24)

Scott Caldwell (6), Gershon Koffie (5)

Andrew Farrell (2), Joshua Smith (27), Benjamin Angoua (4), Donald Smith (33)

Cody Cropper (1)

Goal PHL: Sapong (pen) 4’

Yellow NER: Je-Vaughn Watson 45’

Sub NER: Brian Wright for Donald Smith 52’

Sub PHL: Josh Yaro for Jack Elliot 62’

Yellow NER: Benjamin Angoua 68’

Sub NER: Femi Hollinger-Janzen for Kei Kamara

Sub PHL: Roland Alberg for Ilsinho 77’

Sub NER: Chris Tienrey for Scott Caldwell 79’

Sub PHL: Ken Tribbett for Haris Medunjanin 87’