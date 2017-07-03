A tall task ahead as United head to Dallas

One more match. That is what many within D.C. United’s (5-10-3, 18 points) roster are likely saying to themselves ahead of Thursday’s encounter with FC Dallas (7-3-7, 28 points) at Toyota Park (8:30pm EST MLS Live). With another chance before the Gold Cup break and changes likely coming this is the last chance that many will have to prove their value to the side.

If they are to pull off a result in Dallas it will go against the tide of recent results in the Lone Star state. United have not won in Dallas in close to ten years dating back to a 4-0 win in September of 2007. Even home-field advantage incapable of stopping The Hoops last season as Dallas routed United in a 3-0 effort. A 2-0 loss to the Montreal Impact on Saturday pushed their losing streak to two.

Dallas enter this match with a completely different mindset than their opponents. On Saturday they dispatched Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC with a 3-1 win. Forward Roland Lamah netted a brace pushing his scoring total to six on the season. With a variety of options at his disposal FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja has created one of the unique and diverse attacking combinations in MLS, scoring 26 goals on the season. With Midfielder Mauro Diaz back healthy after a torn ACL saw his 2016 campaign end prematurely it appears that Pareja has found the winning formula center-back Maynor Figueroa pushing the attack from the back and giving Diaz reprieve as a center-mid to focus solely on creating attacking chances.

That should be a big worry to United coach Ben Olsen. Against sides that like to use center-backs in a more attack-minded position his side has struggled this season. With center-midfielder Ian Harkes still learning the ropes and injuries to Marcelo Sarvas and Nick De Leon limiting the number of experienced players on the pitch the once-vaunted United spine has shattered this season. Assuming he is healthy United will need Sarvas to not only maintain possession but also to serve as the link between center-back Steve Birnbaum and center-midfielder Luciano Acosta to create attacking chances.

Consistency on the attacking end will also be a focus for D.C. in this match. The club has scored just two goals from the field of play in 270 minutes and have really struggled to find someone who can create scoring opportunities aside from Acosta. Forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz has scored just once this season and still seems out of rhythm with Acosta up top. With a lack of options behind him and a summer transfer window looming this may be his last great chance to show what he can do. Dallas will be without Kellyn Acosta and Matt Hedges so that should open things up some for the Costa Rican international.

This is not an easy task for D.C. Dallas are one of the top teams in Major League Soccer and have the roster depth to play on short rest without two starters. But if this club wants to turn things around this season this may be their last, best opportunity.