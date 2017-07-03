Keys to the Union win over New England

The Union’s 3-0 win over New England was not as secure as one might imagine, given the unbalanced scoreline. The Union did have the better chances, overall, but the game came down to a few big moments to decide the outcome. For example, both teams had early chances to score, but a penalty in the first 5 minutes ended up being the deciding factor in the Union’s remaining 85 minutes.

Early goal:

The early goal was everything for Philadelphia. For a team who has scored 3 goals in the last 5 games, getting on the board early meant not having to chase the game later. Looking back at the past few games, an early goal could have earned the Union a few extra points. Having an early goal against the Red Bulls in the Open Cup could have meant a route for the Union, who pummeled almost 30 shots at the New York goal. Just a week earlier the Union lost with 10 men against the Red Bulls. If the Union had a lead in that game, it would have given them something to defend, and the team could have likely held on to the end.

Chasing the game has been a motif for the Union in 2017. Not necessarily going down a goal, but needing that crucial first goal has caused the Union mistakes in the back, and stressful situations up top. Scoring an early penalty took some weight off of the forwards shoulders, allowing them to bang in 2 more before the game ended.

Penalty?:

It was an unfortunate call for New England on the penalty. There wasn’t much Benjamin Angoua could have done to expect the ball to go behind him and hit his arm. He shouldn’t have had it raised but it was more of a reaction to the ball being played than an attempt to deny a cross.

That said, it was a hand ball. His arm was out, and up, blocking the cross. But how many referee’s in this league would have called an early penalty like that? It’s tough to say but head Referee Chris Penso made the bold call to point to the spot.

How the Revs lined up:

Kei Kamara (23)

Teal Bunbury (10), Je-Vaughn Watson (15), Lee Nguyen (24)

Scott Caldwell (6), Gershon Koffie (5)

Andrew Farrell (2), Joshua Smith (27), Benjamin Angoua (4), Donald Smith (33)

Cody Cropper (1)

The team sheet for the Rev’s in incredibly misleading. Andrew Farrell was not playing left back, and switched with right back Donald Smith. Je-Vaughn Watson was not playing a #10 position, but a roving midfielder, who drops deep more often than bolting forward. Meanwhile, back at left-back, Donald Smith seems to have the freedom to push forward, leaving Farrell, Angoua, and Joshua Smith to play as a back 3. Bunbury and Kamara are pushing the forward lines, playing with their backs to goal while Lee Nguyen is sliding inside, playing under the forwards, and between the lines.

The uncertainty in the New England formation gave the Revs an edge in the first half. 59% possession and 6 shots to the Unions 3 showed that the Revs had the better first 45.

To better visualize the success of the New England shape, we must look at the headaches that it gave to the Union defense. Under normal situations, Nguyen and Bunbury would be marked by Union wing-backs, with Medunjanin and Jones marking Watson in the ACM. The Union wingers would mark the Revolution’s wing-backs, with Ilsinho covering Caldwell or Koffie, depending on the pressure the Union wants to instill.

However, this is not what happened, and the Union struggled to contain what the Revs brought. It starts from the front. Kamara remained as the center forward, pushing the lines with Bunbury, who operated as a right-sided forward. Nguyen, listed as a left winger, drifted inside, right off of the shoulder of Haris Medunjanin. Meanwhile, Je-Vaughn Watson dropped to the #6 role, between but behind Koffie and Calwell. This created a sort of diamond in the midfield, with Nguyen at the top and Watson at the bottom. The 3-man Union midfield was often out numbered, forcing a winger to drift inside and help mark the extra man. Either Farrell, or more often, Donald Smith, were in acres of space down the wings. Wijnaldum and Gaddis were usually occupied following Bunbury and Nguyen, and thus Smith and Farrell were unmarked, barreling down the wings. This formation, made famous by Johan Crujff, is often under utilized in the states, but more common for top teams in Europe with powerhouse midfields.

At the half the Union made an adjustment, discovered a weakness in the New England set up, and found a second goal. With both Smiths far upfield, Fafa Picault ran off the shoulder of Benjamin Angoua, pulling the center back out of position and creating a huge gap in the middle for Ilsinho. In truth the Revs could have defended the play, but neither Koffie, nor Caldwell tracked the Brazilian, and left Angoua with both CJ Sapong and Ilsinho to defend.

The Revs changed shape and tactics 7 minutes in the second half, and with it gave the Union the chance to take control of the game. Brian Wright came on in the 52nd minute for Donald Smith, forcing Watson to left-back, Kamara to the wing, and the Revs to a more natural 4-2-3-1. The Union didn’t give up any space at this point, and coasted to victory.

The half-time adjustment:

At the half, coach Jim Curtin made the proper adjustment tactically, and exploited the Revolution’s biggest weakness defensively, the channel. It only took 3 minutes into the second half for the Union to capitalize on the adjustment. The second goal gave the Union some crucial insurance, and forced the Revs to make a tactical change, one that didn’t pay off.

The play started at the top with CJ Sapong, marked by Joshua Smith. Sapong checked to the ball, pulling Smith with him. With Donald Smith marking Chris Pontius further up field, the whole left side of the Rev defense was exposed. Fafa Picault drifted from the left to the right and ran into the gap, pulling Benjamin Angoua with him. The ball over the top came from, who else, but Haris Medunjanin. Picault was played on a dime, giving him the chance to settle and square up to goal. Ilsinho popped into the box, unmarked by Caldwell and Koffie. Picault found Ilsinho with a clever flick and Ilsinho blasted the ball past Cropper from close range.

Super sub Alberg:

Can’t make much more of an impact than Alberg did as a sub. With his first touch he smashed one home. Talk about a super sub. He played perhaps his best game in New York the Wednesday before, and it’s good to see the form carrying over matches.

There wasn’t much tactically that went into this one. Alberg hit an off-balance shot from distance and caught Cropper out. It was a beautiful strike. All New England could have done was close down Alberg quicker, but really, who expects anyone to score from there.