Salinas scores stoppage time winner in thrilling Cali Clasico

When asked about how San Jose coach Chris Leitch will look back on his first MLS match in charge, he responded simply, “I’ll remember it, that’s for damn sure.” That’s a sentiment that many Quakes fans in attendance at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California will share with their coach as San Jose came from behind to beat their California Clasico rivals, Los Angeles Galaxy, 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Galaxy struck first as they earned an early free kick just outside the left edge of the box. Jose Villarreal whipped in a corner to the far edge of the 6-yard-box and Jelle Van Damme found wide open space as he lost Victor Bernárdez and volleyed home the opening goal 11 minutes in.

The Quakes looked to find a quick equalizer to get them back in the match but repeated efforts on goal flew wide as they struggled to find success in the final third.

Los Angeles was content to sit back as the Quakes pressed, waiting to counter on errant passes and while they lost the possession battle, they looked the better of the two sides in the first half. The Galaxy’s defense stayed compact, giving hardly any clear looks on target to their rivals and stopping attack after attack.

Their counter attack looked like it would find them another before halftime but it wasn’t until the 40th minute that the Galaxy were able to get off another shot. Jamie Villarreal took an audacious shot from distance and skyed it over the bar. One minute later Joao Pedro struck another shot, but hit it right at goalkeeper David Bingham for an easy save.

At the end of the first half, San Jose had taken twice as many shots as the Galaxy but had put none of them on target.

Coming out of the second half, San Jose looked more composed, continuing to dominate possession but now starting to find open space in the Galaxy defense. Tommy Thompson almost tied the match with his first MLS goal in the 52nd minute as Florian Jungwirth put a dangerous cross through the box and into empty space for Thompson to settle the ball before blasting off the corner of the goal and out.

In the 73rd minute, Los Angeles began to find some life offensively as Raul Mendiola managed to dribble to the endline before taking a shot that forced Bingham to concede a corner. The Galaxy then forced Bingham to make a huge save on Dave Romney in the 74th minute and a second shot from Ariel Lassiter was deflected by Jungwirth softly into the keeper’s hands.

Bingham then pounced on the opportunity to counter, unleashing a near 70 yard kick right to a sprinting Chris Wondolowski. Chased by Jaime Villarreal, Wondolowski faked a shot and made a Cryuff turn in the box to get space and shot for the far post. The ball deflected off of Villarreal, now in front of him, and curled past Clément Diop into the side netting for the equalizer with 15 minutes left to play.

The fans and players alike sensed the chance for a comeback winner and almost had it just 2 minutes later but Danny Hoesen couldn’t rise enough for a cross and his header went over the bar, sending an electric gasp through the stadium.

The Galaxy seemed determined to respond and had a legitimate claim for a handball in the 84th minute as a free kick to the back post found the head of Van Damme and then seemed to hit the outstretched arm of his marker, Bernárdez, before going out of bounds but the referee waved off the claims for a penalty and awarded a corner instead. Incensed at the call, Van Damme threw the ball down in disgust and earning himself a yellow card for dissent.

With the match winding down, the crowd were still looking for the late magic that seems to follow the California Clasico and in the third minute of stoppage time they got their wish.

Hoesen took a short pass at the top of the box and put a pass into space for Shea Salinas who took one touch before rocketing a shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the net before whirling off towards the fans, tearing off his shirt in excitement in what Salinas called “an ode to Alan Gordon.”

“To be honest, Shea called his shot,” said Wondolowski after the match. “He warmed up that celebration, he ran though [the locker room], took his shirt off waving it… He said ‘I’m celebrating the goal that I’m gonna score’”

Seconds after the match was restarted the final whistle blew to the roars of the Quakes and the disappointment of Galaxy fans who would next see their captain, Van Damme, pick up his second yellow card and resulting red card for dissent as he voiced his frustrations to the head referee after the match. Van Damme will now have to sit out the next match with a suspension.

Both teams will have a quick turnaround as they play again on Tuesday, July 4th. San Jose will travel East to take on Atlanta United while Los Angeles will look to rebound against Real Salt Lake at home.

Summary

San Jose Earthquakes: Bingham; Bernárdez, Imperiale, Jungwirth; Cato (Salinas 65’), Yuiell, Godoy, Hyka, Thompson (Mfeka 90’+4’); Wondolowski, Hoesen

Los Angeles Galaxy: Diop; Garcia, Romney, Van Damme, Arellano; Jamieson, Ja. Villarreal, Machado, Boateng (Lassiter 74’); Jo. Villarreal (Mendiola 70’), McBean

Goals

San Jose: Wondolowski 75’ (Bingham), Salinas 90’+3’ (Hoesen)

Los Angeles: Van Damme 11’ (Jo. Villarreal)

Discipline

San Jose: Salinas (Caution 90’+3’)

Los Angeles: Van Damme (Caution 84’), Pedro (Caution 90’), Van Damme (2nd Caution, Ejection 90’+5’)