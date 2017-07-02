Gallery: Seattle Sounders FC 2 versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

What is the best way to avenge a loss at home against a bitter rival? Why, beat them at their home park of course! That seems to have been the mindset of Seattle Sounders FC 2 on Saturday afternoon at McLeod Park in Vancouver, B.C. Despite a very tight close match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 which saw both sides trading shots and attacking opportunities, Seattle would pull ahead and earn the 2-0 win.

Midfielders Ray Saari (31′) and Zach Mathers (60′) would provide the goals for Seattle. The win also pushed them into a tie in fifth place on points (7-7-2, 23 points) in the USL Western Conference with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The loss meanwhile for the Whitecaps drops them into twelfth (4-8-3, 15 points) and extends their winless streak to four.

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.