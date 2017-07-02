Gallery: Colorado Rapids 3-Houston Dynamo 1

Marlon Hairston has done it again. With the Colorado Rapids needing some goals and a win the midfielder from Mississippi gave his side and his supporters exactly what they needed.With his two goals on Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park the Rapids were able to pull past the Houston Dynamo by the score of 3-1.

Kevin Doyle would provide the third goal for the Rapids while Erick Torres notched the Dynamo’s lone tally during injury time at the end of the first half.

Please enjoy some of Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott’s shots from the match. Also make sure to check out all of our Colorado Rapids photos from 2017 on SmugMug.