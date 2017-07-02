Fire Sidebar: Rising with Depth

BRIDGEVIEW, IL—The Chicago Fire continue to impress the rest of Major League Soccer, their own fans, and maybe even themselves. It seems like the club goes out and plays its best soccer each time they hit the field whether they do it on short rest of a few days or with time practicing over a week between matches.



On top of that, the team has realized that they can get three points with missing players. There seems to be more depth on this team than what was anticipated starting the season.



The Chicago Fire ran away with three first half goals and shutout visiting Vancouver 4-0 on Saturday night at Toyota Park.



On Saturday, they played the match without the services of MLS player of the week David Accam and Dax McCarty, which both were playing for Ghana and the USA in an International Friendly.



Also Bastian Schweinsteiger had an injury late in the first half and had to leave the match with a right hip pain.



“Junin

ho had assumed a role, especially after Bastian had to go out,” Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic said. “He assumed the role of the leader. He assumed the role of dictating the game for us with the goal and helped defensively. He did so well and was very efficient with the ball That really was important, because he assumed the role of Dax (McCarty) and his participation on the field was fantastic.”



But it’s more than just one person helping out and it’s turning to the entire team giving a lot more on the practice field to game days.



“I think everyone on the field understands when everyone is 100 percent. When they give that on the field, everyone improves and they’re an amazing group. Once we have this, we just have to keep it.”



Team building has come a long way for the Fire this season. It’s completely different approach this season and the success with the results are showing with the best record in the MLS.



“All these guys in this locker room have to step up,” Juninho said. “All this happened and the team is like that. They do it and they have the confidence to do it. We just have to keep going.”



Arturo Alvarez was one of those players getting his opportunity to start in this game, he stepped up and scored one of the four goals. But he used his chance to prove that there’s depth for the missing players out on National Team duty.



“Those guys are our key players,” Alvarez said. “That’s the beauty of having a good team. I think for my case, I’m pushing the guys. I think others want to play so bad. The most important thing is that everybody has to be ready for an opportunity to play.”



There are still others on the Fire waiting for their opportunity. Hard work in practice, midweek matches, we may some younger players get their shots on the field very soon to help this striving team making a push into the MLS playoffs.