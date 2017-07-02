Chicago Red Stars shoot past Orlando Pride in 1-0 victory

Chicago Red Stars narrowly escape rainy Orlando with a 1-0 victory. Christen Press had no trouble scoring on a penalty kick in 68th minute. Alex Morgan appeared in her season debut but was not able to give the Pride the lift they needed.

Costly mistakes for the Pride lead to game-changing penalty kicks in their last two home games, this match included. Miraculously, the Pride were able to overcome two penalty kicks on the road against Sky Blue FC. They were not able to find similar results against the Red Stars. Casey Short was fouled after a Toni Pressley tackle from behind caused Short to fall inside the 18. Christen Press delivered the only goal of the game as she had no trouble beating Pride keeper Aubrey Bledsoe.

A late surge from the Pride, out of a sense of urgency to score, created some threatening opportunities. Bledsoe nearly found the back of the net on a header when coming up to support for a corner kick. After a Red Star defender deflected Bledsoe’s attempt in the air, Ali Krieger ripped a shot off a volley that connected with the crossbar. Alex Morgan was not able to make a difference in his first match back with the Pride but luckily she did not show any signs of her hamstring injury, obtained while playing with Olympique Lyonnais, bothering her.

“Can’t fault the effort of the players. I think we had enough chances and possession to win the game I think. But, just one moment of indecision or indiscipline or whatever you want to call it, ended up costing us a game” state Head Coach Tom Sermanni in a disappointed tone during his postgame interview.

“It was difficult to come in and get scored on after only two minutes of my first showing with the Pride this year but personally, I feel happy that I am coming out of this game feeling good, healthy, and confident. I’m excited to get more minutes next game.” Morgan also stated “There was a little bit of confusion. I wish the communication was just better. I think we can work on that a lot more”.

There is no question if the Pride have the potential to be a dominant team in the NWSL, especially with Morgan returning to the team’s roster. With the exception of this match, the Pride have had success offensively. Playing disciplined and building chemistry should be an immediate focus for the team as they look forward to their next match against the Washington Spirit on the road.