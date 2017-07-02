Gallery: Chicago Fire 4-Vancouver Whitecaps 0

While many teams will be looking forward to the Gold Cup break one side that will not be as excited to have some time off is the Chicago Fire. Winners of eight straight matches the Fire have set the league ablaze with their lock defensive work and flair for the dramatic on the attacking end. Case in point: Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Thanks to goals from Nemanja Nikolic (14′ and 18′), Arturo Alvarez (25′) and Michael de Leeuw (84′) and three saves from goalkeeper Matt Lampson the Fire melted the Whitecaps under the warm sun at Toyota Park by the score 4-0.

