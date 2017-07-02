California Clasico Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 2- Los Angeles Galaxy 1

It wouldn’t be a proper California Clasico without a bit of drama. Despite going down a goal early to Jelle Van Damme and the Los Angeles Galaxy the San Jose Earthquakes came storming back late in front of 50.617 at Stanford University to earn a wild 2-1 win.

Chris Wondolowski provided the equalizer in the 75th minute to lift the Quakes supporters to their feet. But San Jose were not satisfied with one point. In injury time midfielder Shea Salinas hit a rocket past goalkeeper Clement Diop to give new head coach Chris Leitch his first league win.

To learn more about the match go to John Marshall’s recap of the match here. In the meantime please enjoy Lyndsay Radnedge of Center Line Soccer’s photos from the match. You can check out the rest of our work from our Earthquakes photography team here .