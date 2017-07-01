Three thoughts on USA 2 Ghana 1

Optimism was in the air at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut as the United States Men’s National Team took on Ghana. In their final warm-up prior to the 2017 Gold Cup the USMNT did not disappoint with both Dom Dwyer and Kellyn Acosta earning their first goals in their 2-1 win.

So without further adieu here are a few notes from the match:

1.) Dom Dwyer makes the United States a more well-rounded side.

While Dwyer’s goal was certainly exceptional it was his constant pressure throughout the first half that really set the tone for the match. In particular his passing (the pass to Kellyn Rowe that inevitably led to Acosta’s free-kick goal stands out in particular) and first touches gave the United States something that they have not had a in a long, long time: a consistent goal-scoring threat. Those that have followed Sporting Kansas City over the course of his career probably had an inkling that his production could translate to the international level but there is always that question about whether players can make that jump. At least from game one it looks like Dwyer will have no problems making that adjustment.

2.) The back four is a work in progress.

It would be fair to say that this was not the best performance ever for a U.S. defense. Jorge Villafana’s near penalty aside the passing and marking just wasn’t that sharp. Now the good news is that this was really just game number two for this side and that as the Gold Cup goes on Villafana, Graham Zusi, Matt Hedges, and Matt Besler should get used to each other a little bit more and hopefully engender a better result. But especially in the second they looked disjointed and against some of the quicker sides in CONCACAF that may spell danger.

3.) Brad Guzan got his groove back.

Guzan didn’t really have too much to do in Hartford, making just two saves. But after such a difficult campaign with Middlesbrough and a rough recent run with the USMNT a solid performance is just what he needed. In a couple of instances during the second half Guzan looked calm and composed moving the defensive pieces around to stymie the frenetic Ghanaian attack. While he wasn’t able to stop Gyan’s brilliant free kick he did make a good read on a shot that would be difficult to stop. Guzan has a lot to gain and lose from this year’s Gold Cup. With this side having so many new and untested parts he is going to need to continue his run of form if they have any designs on the title.

