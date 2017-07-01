TFC visits FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium tonight

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photo by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

An inspired and motivated TFC is looking for the permanence as the maximum leader of MLS.

The Greg Vanney team made the trip to the USA with all their stars, including “il Capo” Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, to name a few.

SG10 scored the goal that got his team the qualification to the CONCACHAMPIONS in the extra time against Montreal Impact.

This match converts the Canadian team as ambassadors in this mark of the 150th anniversary of Canada.

TFC as not won very often against FC Dallas, one of their wins was in their last encounter early in the 2016 season with a 1-0.

Starting lineups –

TFC: Bono, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Alseth, Morgan, Bradley, Delgado, Cooper, Altidore, Giovinco

FC Dallas: Gonzalez, Hollingshead, Figueroa, Harris, Grana, Ulloa, Gruezo, Diaz, Lamah, Barrios, Urruti