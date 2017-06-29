Reign And Red Stars Put Streaks On The Line In Seattle

Seattle Reign FC 2

Chicago Red Stars 1

June 28, 2017

NWSL Regular Season

Seattle, WA – Memorial Stadium

Unbeaten in five matches at home in 2017, Seattle Reign FC would put that streak on the line versus the streaking and unbeaten in seven matches Chicago Red Stars. The Red Stars had also had the best of Seattle over the past several meetings.

Seattle would be facing the pace of the Chicago offense with a much less experienced central defense than Reign FC coach Laura Harvey would have likely started if not for injury, international duty, and a red card suspension.

The first half saw plenty of end to end action, with counters full field after action in front of one goal only to quickly move the ball down the pitch to the other. It appeared both sides were attempting to maybe catch the other with tired mid week legs.

Chicago would break through in the 41st minute when Julie Ertz would find Alyssa Mautz alone at the far post for the lead. Seattle’s defense had kept Mautz onside and paid for the error.

It wasn’t until the 58th minute that Seattle would really finally catch a break when Chicago would get called for a handball in the box and set up a Seattle penalty. Megan Rapinoe would grab her sixth goal of the campaign with a decisive drive past Red Stars keeper Alyssa Naeher.



Photo by Vanya Tucherov

Pinoe would tally a second penalty in the 85th minute after being knocked down in the box.

The Seattle streak would continue and the Chicago streaks would end.



Photo by Vanya Tucherov