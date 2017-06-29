Red Stars Fall on Penalties in Seattle

Seattle Reign 2-1 Chicago Red Stars

by Dan Gaichas



SEATTLE, WA–Penalties doomed the Fire in Cincinnati and penalties would doom the Red Stars in Seattle. A pair of penalties from ex-Red Star Megan Rapinoe gave the Seattle Reign a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Red Stars. The loss ends the Red Stars’ unbeaten run at six.



It was the Red Stars who took the lead in the 41st minute. Julie Ertz found Alyssa Mautz in the area for a tap-in goal—her second of the year.

However, things went pear-shaped for the Red Stars in the second half. In the 58th minute, a ball deflected off the arm of Taylor Comeau in the area. Referee pointed to the spot and Rapinoe converted to make it 1-1. Six minutes from time, Rapinoe was taken down by Casey Short and it would be the same result from the spot.

The Red Stars continue on the road on Saturday when they visit Orlando. Kickoff is at 4pm on the go90 app.

SCORING SUMMARY:



CHI-Alyssa Mautz (Ertz) 41

SEA-Megan Rapinoe (penalty kick) 58

SEA-Megan Rapinoe (penalty kick) 84

BOOKING SUMMARY:

CHI-Samantha Johnson (caution, tactical foul) 69



SEATTLE REIGN FC (4-3-3): #28-Haley Kopmeyer; #9-Merritt Mathias, #13-Rebekah Stott, #19-Kristen McNabb, #16-Carson Pickett; #10-Jessica Fishlock, #2-Christine Nairn, #6-Lindsay Elston; #36-Nahomi Kawasumi, #17-Beverly Yanez, #15-Megan Rapinoe

Subs not used: #24-Madalyn Schiffel, #22-Michaela Hahn, #7-Elli Reed, #5-Kiersten Dallstream, #26-Madeline Bauer, #33-Katlyn Johnson



CHICAGO RED STARS (4-3-1-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #3-Arin Gilliand, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson, #6-Casey Short; #4-Alyssa Mautz, #8-Julie Ertz, #7-Taylor Comeau; #10-Vanessa DiBernardo; #23-Christen Press, #11-Sofia Huerta

Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #19-Summer Green, #13-Morgan Proffitt, #14-Sarah Gorden, #30-Lauren Kaskie, #2-Jen Hoy, #9-Stephanie McCaffrey,



TOTAL SHOTS: SEA 14-15 CHI



SHOTS ON GOAL: SEA 4-3 CHI



FOULS: SEA 10-10 CHI

OFFSIDES: SEA 2-0 CHI

CORNER KICKS: SEA 9-8 CHI



SAVES: SEA 3-1 CHI

Referee: Christopher Spivey

Referee’s Assistants: Alicia Messer, Art Arustamyan

Fourth Official: Andrew Deuker



Weather: Mostly Cloudy and 67º



Attendance: 3,586



Woman of the Match: Megan Rapinoe (SEA)