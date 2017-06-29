Quakes top 10 man Sounders 2-1 with late Hoesen goal

The San Jose Earthquakes played host to a midweek US Open Cup clash with the Seattle Sounders at Avaya Stadium as new coach Chris Leitch secured his first win thanks to an 84th minute winner from Danny Hoesen. The Quakes looked to have a superior squad on paper with Seattle bringing a lineup mostly consisting of reserves and members of their USL team, S2 but even up a man, San Jose faced a tough challenge from the visitors.

San Jose attacked the inexperienced Sounders from the opening whistle, showing off their superiority right away. Seattle’s defense was put under pressure quickly and gave up the lead in the sixth minute.

The Sounders failed to clear a corner in the sixth minute and the ball slipped out to Shea Salinas who’s shot on net took a deflection and redirected past a helpless Tyler Miller.

With the one goal lead San Jose was able to be more reserved with their attack, choosing to possess the ball and pick their chances. Seattle began to get some chances in more dangerous areas of the field but were still unable to get a shot off.

In the 35th minute San Jose got some extra breathing room as Francisco Narbón made a reckless tackle on Jackson Yueill, scissoring his ankle and earning a straight red card for his efforts.

Salinas almost scored his second in the 40th minute as a cross found him wide open at the back post for a volley but the shot went off his shin and over the crossbar.

The second half started with a stunning blow to the home side as Salinas gave up a silly foul 25 yards outside the box setting up a stunning free kick from Aaron Kovar in the 48th minute to tie the match at one apiece.

The home crowd began to get more and more restless as time wound down, their attack failing to find the back of the net after 60 minutes, 25 of those up a man.

Seattle continued to get chances as San Jose pushed to retake the lead and Harry Shipp almost found a second for the Sounders in the 66th minute as Will Bruin fought off a defender on the end line and fed a pass to an open Shipp but his first touch shot went wide of goal.

Jahmir Hyka almost put San Jose back on top as he slipped the defense in the 69th minute but Miller made an incredible save to keep the match tied.

It would take until the 84th minute for San Jose to finally take advantage of the extra man as second half substitute Hoesen danced through the Sounders’ defense and slotted home a cool shot one-on-one against Miller into the left of the net.

“I was scared the game would go into overtime and we would overuse Danny a little bit for Saturday but literally that was the risk” said Leitch after the match. “The message to Danny when he came over was, ‘You’re gonna get a chance. Finish the game off.’ and he did it like a cold blooded forward.”

Hoesen’s goal proved to be the difference as the Quakes defense closed out the match to advance to the Quarter-Finals of the US Open Cup where they will play host to arch-rivals LA Galaxy.

Summary

San Jose: Tarbell; Lima, Imperiale, Sarkodie; Salinas (Cato 90’+2’) , Yueill, Godoy, Hyka (Hoesen 77’), Colvey; Thompson (Bernárdez 90’), Wondolowski

Seattle: Miller; Tolo, Alfaro, Rogers, Wingo (Bruin HT); Jones, Saari (Fisher 87’), Narbón, Kovar; Shipp, Parra (Olsen 90’)

Goals

San Jose: Salinas 6’, Hoesen 84’

Seattle: Kovar 48’

Discipline

San Jose: Godoy (Caution 90’+1’)

Seattle: Narbón (Ejection 35’), Bruin (Caution 82’)