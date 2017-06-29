Kealia Ohai will miss the remainder of the 2017 NWSL Season with left knee Injury

The Houston Dash announced today that forward Kealia Ohai will miss the rest of the season due to a Grade 3 ACL sprain and medial meniscus tear in her left knee. She suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday’s game against the Orlando Pride in Florida. During this season she scored two goals and had two assists for the Dash in 10 starts during 2017.

Kealia sent a message to the soccer family in Houston. “I’m devastated by the news, but also excited for this challenge.” She added, “Thank you to the fans for all of your kind words of support. It means so much to me. I will do everything in my power to get back on the field, better than ever.”

“The injury to Kealia is a big hit to the team, not only on the field but off the field due to the leader that she is. With her being the captain, you are losing a big piece of your team,” interim head coach Omar Morales said.

Ohai is the final remaining member of the original Dash squad from 2014. The second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft out of North Carolina, she has played in 72 games with 67 starts in her four-year career. She holds the club records for games played, games started and goals scored (21).

The Dash will return to the field on Wednesday, June 28 when they host the Boston Breakers when they will try to keep the good momentum and get the three points in front of its home crowd.