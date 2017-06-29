Fire Crash Out on Penalties in Cincy

FC Cincinnati 0-0 Chicago Fire (FC Cincinnati advance 3-1 on penalties)

by Dan Gaichas



CINCINNATI, OH–For only the second time in club history, the Chicago Fire’s US Open Cup run does not end at either the first hurdle or in the final two rounds. It ended before 32,287 fans at Nippert Stadium at FC Cincinnati defeated the Fire 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. It is the sixth time that the Fire have fallen to a lower division opponent in the Cup.



FC Cincy keeper Mitch Hildebrandt made ten saves on the night and three more in the penalty shootout denying Nemanja Nikolic, Arturo Alvarez and Juninho. Nikolic was denied twice before in the 120 minutes.

FC Cincy were actually hard done by in the 120 minutes. Just before full time, Johan Kappelhof was not called for handball in the box and in the 109th minute had a goal disallowed for offside, though replays appeared to show Andrew Wiedeman onside.

Former Fire player Corben Bone was nearly the hero before the end of regulation, but denied by Matt Lampson.

Lampson made seven saves himself on the night, but could not save in the penalty shootout after Aodhan Quinn missed over the bar with his first kick.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Cincinnati for passing through to the next round, best of luck to them and a really fantastic game,” said Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic. “I think the crowd was fantastic. We also want to say thank you to all our fans who came here and supported the team. Unfortunately, disappointed in the result. In the first half we were a team that was dominating and having a lot of opportunities but that’s what happens in these kinds of games. We didn’t expect anything but a difficult game and we were mentally prepared for that, we just weren’t clear, sharp on the ball in the final third when we created these opportunities. Now we have to adjust our goals. We wanted to win this competition, it’s important to the club and important for us to get trophies, and win trophies for our team, for our club, but now we have to move forward and we have to think about playoffs, that’s all that is left and now we have to understand that we have to keep working hard. The team is doing well but these kinds of defeats are good red flags for the team, we have to understand that we cannot relax, never in this sport can you expect that everything is done. You have to fight, you have to play, you have to understand that every game is different and you have to prepare for every opponent the best possible way you can. Once again, congrats to FC Cincinnati, best of luck and win it.”

FC Cincinnati will move on to face Miami FC in the quarterfinals in Miami on July 12th while the Fire are back in league action on Saturday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Kickoff is at 6pm on CSN+.

SCORING SUMMARY:



None

BOOKING SUMMARY:

CHI-Matt Polster (caution, reckless tackle) 46

CIN-Josu (caution, dissent) 55

CHI-Nemanja Nikolic (caution, reckless foul) 72

CIN-Andrew Wiedeman (caution, excessive celebration) 109

PENALTY SUMMARY:



CIN-Aodhan Quinn (miss)

CHI-Nemanja Nikolic (saved)

CIN-Josu (goal)

CHI-Arturo Alvarez (saved)

CIN-Harrison Delbridge (goal)

CHI-Bastian Schweinsteiger (goal)

CIN-Jimmy McLaughlin (goal)

CHI-Juninho (saved)



FC CINCINNATI (3-4-3): #1-Mitch Hildebrandt; #4-Harrison Delbridge, #32-Justin Hoyte, #22-Austin Berry; #2-Matt Bahner, #5-Aodhan Quinn, #21-Marco Dominguez (#19-Corben Bone 77), #99-Josu; #10-Eric Stevenson (#20-Jimmy McLaughlin 66), #11-Danni König (#23-Andrew Wiedeman 102), #7-Kadeem Dacres

Subs not used: #27-Dan Williams, #15-Pat McMahon, #8-Paul Nicholson, #6-Kenney Walker

CHICAGO FIRE (4-2-3-1): #28-Matt Lampson; #18-Drew Conner (#9-Luis Solignac 46), #4-Johan Kappelhof, #16-Jonathan Campbell, #3-Brandon Vincent; #31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, #2-Matt Polster; #8-Michael de Leeuw (#20-Daniel Johnson 102), #19-Juninho, #12-Arturo Alvarez; #23-Nemanja Nikolic

Subs not used: #30-Stefan Cleveland, #5-Michael Harrington, #13-Brandt Bronico, #14-Djordje Mihailovic

TOTAL SHOTS: CIN 20-26 CHI



SHOTS ON GOAL: CIN 7-10 CHI

FOULS: CIN 13-14 CHI

OFFSIDES: CIN 1-2 CHI

CORNER KICKS: CIN 7-18 CHI



SAVES: CIN 10-7 CHI

Referee: Hilario Grajeda

Referee’s Assistants: Cory Richardson, Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Eric Tattersall

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 82º

Attendance: 32,287



Man of the Match: Mitch Hildebrandt (CIN)