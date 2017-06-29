Latest:
Prost Amerika
You are at:»»»Das Experiment: On to the final!

Das Experiment: On to the final!

0
By on Countries, Germany, Global Football

German midfielder Leon Goretzka with the header in the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals against Mexico (photo credit: Source: AFP-Zimbio)

It was said sometime during the mid-1990s that Brazil was so deep that they could field four World Cup winning teams. Of course, they would later by humbled by France at the Stade de France in 1998. It would be hyperbole to describe Germany in that way, but the future is looking bright for Germany, not just for next year’s World Cup, but for Euro 2020 as well given their performance here.

Germany made Mexico’s defense look absolutely amateur. For a while, it looked like we were in for a similar result to either that night in Belo Horizonte or the one in Santa Clara last year. Mexico did regain some footing with that wonder strike from Marco Fabian, but Younes’s near-instant reply knocked their block off.

So it’s on to the Final against Chile on Sunday. This should be a good match with a Chilean team looking to win on the global stage after back-to-back Copa America triumphs while Germany is looking to send warning of what’s likely to come next year.

Germany

June, 2017

FIFA

May, 2017
January, 2017
October, 2016
March, 2016

 

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply