Das Experiment: On to the final!

It was said sometime during the mid-1990s that Brazil was so deep that they could field four World Cup winning teams. Of course, they would later by humbled by France at the Stade de France in 1998. It would be hyperbole to describe Germany in that way, but the future is looking bright for Germany, not just for next year’s World Cup, but for Euro 2020 as well given their performance here.

Germany made Mexico’s defense look absolutely amateur. For a while, it looked like we were in for a similar result to either that night in Belo Horizonte or the one in Santa Clara last year. Mexico did regain some footing with that wonder strike from Marco Fabian, but Younes’s near-instant reply knocked their block off.

So it’s on to the Final against Chile on Sunday. This should be a good match with a Chilean team looking to win on the global stage after back-to-back Copa America triumphs while Germany is looking to send warning of what’s likely to come next year.