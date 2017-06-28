Toronto FC still the giant of Canada

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

With an emotional 2-1, the super leader in MLS beats IMFC at home and repeats the experience as champions of the Voyageur Cup.

In this second leg of the Canadian Championship, the Québécois team stars give their everything and looking to open the door on Clint Irwin.

It is on 36′ when IMFC opens the score at by Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla and with this 0-1 score, both teams head to the break.

For the second part, Mauro Biello sends his group back and opening the opportunity to the Reds to win territory after the entrance of the man of New Jersey, Jozy Altidore.

In a magnificent pass from Michael Bradley, Sebastian Giovinco gets and controls the ball conducting it inside the area and scores with the left a “golazo”, result of the effort and patience from the ex-player of La Juve!

The Italian captain never stops fightin, he never turns his face down. We are in the compensation time, when once again “el Internacional”, Victor Vazquez and Edwards, appear with a triangulation leaving the space to score the second goal and kills all the dreams for the team of Nacho Piatti and company.

After the goal, BMO becomes a scenery of happiness and pride for all the spectators. The complete team approaches the 26 539 fans to says thanks for the support day in and day out of their Toronto team.

This win also opens an important opportunity for the Canadian team and that is to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League.