Shorthanded Revolution progress in US Open Cup

The New England Revolution may have been shorthanded, but they nevertheless rallied to dispatch DC United 2-1 in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup on Wednesday night at Harvard’s Jordan Field.

Missing a slew of midfielders to either injuries or international call-ups, the Revolution pushed their depth to the limit and came out on top. United opened the scoring in just the seventh minute off a header by Jose Ortiz, but New England equalized off a freekick by Diego Fagundez shortly before halftime. Rookie striker Brian Wright, playing in just his third professional game, provided the game-winner when he neatly converted his first career goal in the 48th minute.

New England will host the New York Red Bulls, who defeated Philadelphia on penalties at Red Bull Arena later on Wednesday evening, in the US Open Cup quarterfinals at Jordan Field on July 13.

Wednesday’s win against DC snapped the Revolution’s two-game losing streak and should provide them with some momentum ahead of Sunday night’s league clash at Philadelphia.

More importantly, though, it means New England are moving on in the US Open Cup. The Revolution finished second last year after losing to FC Dallas in the final but have been fortunate with how games have been drawn in this edition of the tournament. A favorable path appears to be forming in New England’s favor, and another trip to the US Open Cup final is certainly not out of the question.

New England’s next Open Cup opponent, the rival Red Bulls, have been one of the most inconsistent teams in Major League Soccer this season. They’ve lost six road games, which is tied for the third-most away losses in the league. Beating New York on July 13 would see New England advance to the semifinals and play either Sporting Kansas City or Dallas, with a draw being necessary to decide the location of the game.

That said, the Revolution will likely need to be at full strength if they hope to contend for the US Open Cup title.

They had just five out of seven bench spots filled on Wednesday night. Gershon Koffie (Ghana), Kelyn Rowe (USA), and Juan Agudelo (USA) are away with their respective national teams. Midfielders Xavier Kouassi (quadriceps) and Daigo Kobayashi (hamstring) were injured an unavailable for selection.

In light of those absences, Revolution coach Jay Heaps made a number of changes to the lineup. Defensive midfield consisted of Je-Vaughn Watson and Zach Herivaux, while Brian Wright started as the lone forward. With Agudelo and Rowe away, Femi Hollinger-Janzen and Teal Bunbury started on the flanks; Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara were benched; Back-up goalkeeper Brad Knighton started, while third string Matt Turner sat on the bench; Defender Benjamin Angoua and Fagundez were the only regulars to start; London Woodberry, Josh Smith, and Donnie Smith also slotted in on the back line.